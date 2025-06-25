Special Forces Worlds Toughest Test Season 2 Cast Announced

FOX’s ultimate celebrity social experiment, Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, returns for a second season, enlisting a troop of household names to endure some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process. This time around, the recruits will be faced with the harsh reality of winter warfare training on the mountains of New Zealand where the terrain and freezing temperatures are brutal and the tasks will feel like torture. They will face the ice breaker drill where they will be submerged in a frozen lake to find their body temperature plummeting to near hypothermic levels. They will attempt a treacherous ravine crossing atop a 4700 ft snowcapped mountain peak as well as an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters. There are no votes, and no eliminations – just survival. These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of “no guts, no glory” – and no glam.

Selection for the Special Forces is a test unlike any other. Fourteen celebrities from all genres and walks of life, will take on, and try to survive, demanding training exercises led by Directing Staff (DS) agents Rudy Reyes, Mark “Billy” Billingham, Jason “Foxy” Fox and new agent, Jovon “Q” Quarles, an elite team of ex-special forces operatives. In this unique series, the only way for these recruits to leave is to give up on their own accord, through failure or potential injury, or by force from the DS. Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is the ultimate test of physical, mental and emotional resilience – revealing these celebrities’ deepest and truest character. Who will quit, who will survive? Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test is produced by Minnow Films. Sophie Leonard, Liam Humphreys, and Becky Clarke serve as Executive Producers.

Meet the 14 celebrity recruits joining the Special Forces:

Former All-American and NFL Star Dez Bryant Television Personality and Contractor Tyler Cameron Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Savannah Chrisley Actress, Model, Influencer and Entrepreneur Blac Chyna Actor and 90’s Icon Brian Austin Green Seven Time NBA Champion Robert Horry Olympic Gold Medalist Speed Skater Erin Jackson Olympic and World Championship Gold Medalist Alpine SkierBode Miller Television Personality and Host Jack Osbourne Actress and Pop Culture Phenomenon Tara Reid Lifestyle Television Host, Influencer and ProducerKelly Rizzo Reality TV Star, Restaurateur and Musician Tom Sandoval Recording Artist and Global Superstar JoJo Siwa Award-Winning Podcast Host, Author and Television PersonalityNick Viall

With a legacy spanning more than 35 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party streaming platforms. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company was reinvented in 2019 with the formation of FOX Entertainment. While maintaining its leadership in broadcast television (9-1-1, The Simpsons, The Cleaning Lady, Hell’s Kitchen, LEGO Masters), the company is actively building a portfolio of businesses and library of owned original content. To date, FOX Entertainment’s long-term growth strategy has included the acquisitions of award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment (Bob’s Burgers, The Great North, Krapopolis, Grimsburg), entertainment platform TMZ, and global production studio MarVista Entertainment (The Way Home), as well as the formation of the culinary and lifestyle content venture Studio Ramsay Global (Next Level Chef, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars) in partnership with Gordon Ramsay. The company also established its in-house unscripted studio FOX Alternative Entertainment (The Masked Singer, I Can See Your Voice, Name That Tune) and FOX Entertainment Studios (Animal Control) to develop scripted content, worldwide content sales unit FOX Entertainment Global.