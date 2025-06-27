Trippin' With Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/13/2023
Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 28, 2023 @ 1:57 am

Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris Recap for 7/6/2023

-CANNES, FRANCE!!!!

-Doris complaining about paying the tolls and Anthony telling her that she is getting a free trip to Europe and not to complain made me laugh way too hard.

-The Martinez Hotel is gorgeous and is famous for hosting major celebrities. The two of them are in the biggest penthouse in Cannes.

-Doris thinks Denzel Washington used the bidet in her bathroom.

-I am not even going to touch the cookie eating innuendo with a ten foot pole.

-I could never play blackjack….I would be too afraid of losing all my money and I am not good at guessing games. Or numbers.

-Did Anthony intentionally tell the dealer happy birthday or was he mixing up sayings in French.

-I love her yelling at him over driving and then making him drive to prove who is better.

-My farts never stank this loud! This made me laugh way too hard.

-The banter between these two is what makes this show…her running away to the spa after their argument is such a mood.

-Doris is complaining to the spa lady and Anthony is complaining to his BFF.

-The two of them made up and bonded over mother/son pedicures.

-Doris not wearing undies and Anthony reminding her about the cameras completely sent me….

-The wine tasting looks lovely, but Doris constantly falling and acting sassy with the dude in charge makes it that much better.

See also  The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/26/2022

-Wine on the beach is something I can get used to as well.

