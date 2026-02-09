The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 9/12/2023
Originally posted on September 12, 2023 @ 10:45 pm
-These new taglines are weird—but I have to admit I love Whitney’s.
-Salt Lake City is GOREGOUS. I hate the cold, but WOW, it is so beautiful.
-Lisa thinking high heels are walking shoes is such a mood….and so Lisa.
-I really hope Meredith and Lisa can work out their friendship.
-Heather’s hot pink winter coat reminds me of something I owned when I was six.
-Heather and Angie knew each other in high school? And Heather is still bitter over crap that happened back then? I barely remember who did what back then….let alone judge them on it.
-For someone who is no longer Mormon, Heather is still very judgy on how people behave within the religion.
-Meredith and Seth have a podcast……because of course the fucking do….everyone and their uncle has a podcast these days….I’m sure my cat would have one if she could.
-Seth reminds me of Maurico from RHOBH with his reactions to Meredith’s babbling.
-Angie giving her kid a Greek word of the day to help them learn the language is a wonderful idea.
-How does Angie keep that white kitchen so CLEAN?
-Angie’s husband seems so sweet…I love how he makes sure she eats.
-Monica’s banter with her mom is hilarious.
-Is this chick seriously crying over a Louis Vuitton bag?
-Okay, the fact that she has no idea if her father is dead or alive completely breaks my heart.
-The food at the Whitney/Monica double date looks delicious.
-I want to go shopping at a place that gives me food and champagne.
-Monica got excommunicated for having an affair with her brother-in-law…..and confessed to her bishop.
-Sooooo…Monica got excommunicated and then went to Vicki’s to get a shit ton of thongs? Did I get that right? I mean…go big or go home?
-Who doesn’t have Don Perignon? Girl, I wonder this too…..and ordering it with your pizza is such a mood.
-Girls trip time!!! There is already drama since Whitney decided to fly out on her own…..but maybe she had a doctor’s appointment or something and had to reschedule?
-Trixie Mattel is a legend! LOVE LOVE LOVE Trixie!!!!
-Lisa lost her ring and is freaking out…..and the other girls are making fun of her. I feel so bad for Lisa!!!!
-Whitney got a PJ to travel on the trip. #sojealous
-I want to go to the Trixie Motel!
-More next week, stay tuned!