Will Trent Recap for The Man From Nowhere

This week’s episode of Will Trent on ABC opens with a dance scene, specifically at a dance competition. During the competition, a woman named Catalina collapsed and dies.

Will checks on her, along with the medical team and infer that she has been poisoned. Faith and Amanda talk to Catalina’s visa sponsors Ramos and Isabella, who are devastated about her death.

Will says everyone needs to be questioned, but Faith says they need an interpreter. Will volunteers to do it, which proves to be an interesting experience.

Catalina’s dance partner Javi says she was a trash talker and bold at after parties they attended. Will this come into play later? He also says she didn’t eat or drink anything since she didn’t like doing so while dancing.

Bon Bon Chiffon is there as the emcee and says people need to stop getting murdered in her presence. Will asks if Bon Bon knew Catalina, who was a fan, but she didn’t know her, just the idea of her.

Bon Bon also notices Will’s brown green vs. green brown suit change, which Will pointed out to Faith, who did not notice. She helps them investigate while asking about Will’s Puerto Rican heritage.

It seems like Catalina’s makeup caused her to be poisoned, or death by contour, according to Bon Bon.

Will goes to question everyone at the competition using Bon Bon’s emcee equipment, but ends up annoying everyone.

Ormewood tells Angie about Max’s sleepover, which consisted of five boys and one bathroom. As they enter, their boss tells them about interns who are there to look into cold cases. As much as they resist, they end up working with them, where Toni Hollis was accused of killing Beverly Rutledge. They get into details to prove Toni was innocent, including a Cutlass tailing her the night of the murder, that was also found in Beverly’s neighborhood.

Faith says the poison was derived from a flower. Bon Bon mentions, Roxy, the one person who was not questioned, was Javi’s former partner until Catalina swooped him away. Will goes to question her, while Faith goes to question Javi. Bon Bon feels unappreciated.

Roxy teaches Will how to dance as he tries to question her. She makes it seem like Javi is the prime suspect, all while trash talking Catalina. He wants to know why she didn’t cover her bruises, but before she can answer, Will is called away.

Faith says Javi confessed and the poison was found in his bag. He is taken into custody and explains how he added a couple of shakes of the poison into her makeup at lunchtime—ten hours before Catalina’s death. Will knows this is a lie since the timing doesn’t match. Roxy is brought into custody.

Angie and the female intern Kaia go through old case files and find a partial plate for the Cutlass. Meanwhile, Ormewood and the male intern look for evidence on their own while arguing over voice messages. They get the info from the ladies and find out the car belongs to a man named Wayne. They go on a stakeout to find him.

Will questions Roxy and asks why Catalina had her makeup. Roxy says Catalina was always stealing her stuff….which makes Will realize Roxy was the target, not Catalina. He offers to help her, but she freezes up.

The ladies meet the guys for the stakeout. While they enjoy their snacks and get on each other’s nerves, they watch Wayne at a laundromat, hoping to get DNA from something. As he finally leaves, he spits out gum, which they grab as evidence.

Will talks to his therapist about his heritage and how he feels out of place. She talks about her own life and is able to relate. She wants him to use what he knows (or doesn’t know) about his heritage to solve the case.

The gum helped the gang solve three sexual assault cases connected to Wayne, but he was not the murderer. They go to find Toni.

Bon Bon tells them about Javi and makes it clear he is being paid to be the fall guy. Bon Bon also says that Ramos and Roxy are within blocks of each other when Ramos was on business…making it seem like they are having an affair. Faith and Will go to question Ramos and Isabella before they leave the country, while Bon Bon wonders if she can leave.

Angie talks to Toni and mentions a man named Jim, who would have her do ‘favors’ in exchange for a place to stay. Beverly told her she’d talk to him and a week later she was killed. Angie promises to bring him to justice.

Isabella and Ramos arrive to the station. Will notices Isabella’s tattoo and notices it is connected to Roxy’s…..and realizes she is the one having an affair with Roxy. Will and Amanda promise to protect her, but she freezes and goes to the car. They promise to take down Ramos.

Kaia is at the coffee shop, which is right by Jim’s house. She goes to grab DNA from his trash and gets caught. As he attacks her, Ormewood takes him down with his car while Angie comforts Kaia and takes her home.

Will questions Ramos and connects him to another murder in a similar fashion. Ramos confesses but says he has diplomatic immunity and cannot be charged. However, it is all recorded and he is arrested, immunity revoked.

Roxy and Isabella are a couple and think about relocating to Puerto Rico. They ask Will to dance, but he says he has to go home….to his girl Betty. He dances and cuddles with Betty.