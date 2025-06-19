The Real Housewives of New Jersey Snark and Highlights for 2/21/2023

-I am glad Melissa and Teresa made up and are over the bridesmaid drama, but we all know this isn’t going to last.

-Paulie and Frankie comparing each other to Toy Story characters is cracking me up.

-Frankie reaching out to Paulie and trying to include him in things is very sweet, but the way Paulie hates Frankie talking to Dolores bothers me.

-Frankie doing the Easter Bunny shoot was by far one of the best moments we have ever seen on the show.

-Jackie hated Danielle’s outfit…..so the way she looked at it makes her a snob now?

-I can see where Jennifer is going through stuff, but I wouldn’t necessarily call it a downward spiral. She is dealing with the aftermath of a lot of serious issues, injuries, fighting with Dolores….I think she needs a bit of grace.

-Rachel talking about her fertility issues is truly breaking my heart.

-Gabriella seems…..confused about the whole Melissa issue, I don’t think she is being problematic, I think she wants to understand the issue and what exactly happened.

-Danielle’s situation with her brother really breaks my heart.

-Jen, I was on your side, but you need to really realize Bill is wanting you to see there are two sides to each story.

-I wasn’t sure about Danielle, but she is really winning me over in this episode.

-Is Teresa close with Melissa’s family? I am not sure why they expected to even be invited to the wedding?

-Nate very well might replace Frankie as my favorite househusband.

-It is so obvious that Frankie is still deeply in love with Dolores and knows he effed up by cheating on her and letting her go.

-The guy’s nights look a lot more fun than ladies’ nights.

-Again, Melissa’s family is not entitled to an invitation to the wedding. If they aren’t close, there is no need to invite them.

-There is no reason for Joe to tell Louie to tell Teresa she is out of line when she really didn’t do anything wrong. Was it crappy of her to not include Melissa in the bridal party? Maybe, but she is well within her rights to do that. Maybe she just wanted her daughters and Dina. I know she added Dolores and Jennifer later, but Dolores was her best friend since before she even knew Melissa and she was always close with Jennifer, so I fail to see why this is a big deal.

-More next week, stay tuned.