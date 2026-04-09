The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 4/9/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with everyone at Rachel’s birthday party. Dorit is complaining as the other ladies take pictures together and dance.

Sutton wants to know what Kyle is going to do and say when she sees Dorit…you know, because this is seventh grade and they are all in study hall.

Rachel thanks everyone as if this is the damn Golden Globes or something.

Keltie Knight! Why isn’t she on the show? She is a hoot!

Boz and Erika talk about Dorit, with the latter needing space from Dorit after the Italy debacle.

Dorit joins them, as does Jennifer, Kyle, Kathy and Sutton.

Dorit seems to be okay with talking to Sutton about her daughter struggling with school and anxiety and that is why she hasn’t talked to Kyle. Sutton suggests how she should handle it, but Dorit is not interested in any advice. She just trashes her in her confessional and talks to Rachel in front of Sutton at the party, upsetting Sutton.

Again, are we back in seventh grade?

Rachel tells them all they are going to dance and have fun, dammit! This is her party and they won’t cry if they want to!

Sutton is sick of Dorit and no longer cares about her theatrics. Kyle and Kathy take her aside so she may vent.

Sutton wants to bake cakes with hearts and rainbows and all be friends again, while Kathy basically tells her not put up with it and be the Sutton Brown she knows.

Kyle tells Sutton to talk to Dorit, so she steals her away Bachelor style to lecture her on her bad manners and lying about being sorry. They decide they are not friends anymore and insult each other to everyone except to each other’s faces.

Virgo birthday celebration! Jennifer jumps in the pool Sweet Valley High style.

The morning after…….

Sutton talks to her mom Reba to catch up on life. It is actually very sweet….and we are treated to Reba singing opera.

Reba tries to get Sutton to see things from Dorit’s point of view, which kind of ruins the sweet moment. Sutton just continues to vent about Dorit and being an empty nester. Reba tells her to enjoy herself with less responsibility while also working on being Sutton!

Rachel and Erika meet up in post party afterglow, going over the play-by-play highlights.

The topic switches to Dorit, her finances, the divorce, her constant lateness and the worry for her future. Rachel thinks they should show Dorit support and go to her book cover launch party.

Boz is surprised with a beautiful engagement with her friends, family and daughter by her side. I have to say, Keely did a great job with this, it is so sweet and full of love. He even got her parents on FaceTime.

Kyle is getting a sperm facial and I don’t even know what to do with that information. Also, why is Alexia going to her dress appointment alone? I would think Kyle would want to be there instead of bitching to her assistant about Dorit.

Amanda decides to show her face at the party but will leave if it gets weird. Eddie tells her not to start things but finish them.

Sutton and Boz talk on FaceTime about the party. Sutton is not going due to how she was treated and not wanting to cause problems on Dorit’s big day.

Book cover launch day! It actually looks really cute.

Rachel is mad her ex wished his girlfriend a happy birthday on social media…..but is it really that big of a deal? My ex wished his current partner happy everything after we broke up and I didn’t even care. We were no longer together, so why does it matter?

Jennifer hyping Dorit up is the sweetest thing, we all need a Jennifer in our lives.

Dorit is not a happy bunny about Sutton’s text saying she is not going to the party. To be fair, Sutton could have just said she couldn’t attend (heck, just say you have COVID or something!) and not done a whole song and dance about it.

Erika and Sutton are hanging out at Sutton’s during the party…..and we will find out more next week.