The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 2/25/2026

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Lael driving and Boz being a mom/backseat driver.

Sutton plays tennis….badly….with a friend.

Amanda and her stepdaughter Soshana plan a birthday event for Amanda’s daughter Delilah.

Dorit talks via Facetime with her daughter Phoenix about her going on Thunder Mountain while Dorit is still in the Hamptons. Dorit hopes that this is the beginning of good co-parenting between her and PK. However, she is still not happy with how things are going with PK.

Rachel nurses a hangover while Kyle shows off her Zara outfit. Dorit joins them with her $28,000 bag and they go shopping. Rachel and Dorit play fashion show while Kyle does her own thing.

Dorit’s card gets declined on her purchase of almost five thousand dollars. It is because she is 3,000 miles away, but another one works so she uses that and wears a new outfit out of the store.

After shopping, Rachel has a wine party for the ladies and her family. Kyle calls Portia but then takes a call from Boz. She is happy they are getting closer, even though they are talking about Dorit and her OCD/anxiety/manic behavior. Kyle wants to discuss it with Dorit but worries about the ramifications.

Boz thinks Kyle should practice what she preaches.

Sutton meets Jennifer for lunch at a beachside restaurant where Sutton spend her last summer as a wife and mom. This leads to Sutton talk about the annulment and her conversation with Porter.

Jennifer worries since Christian is dating and wanting to marry one of Sutton’s closest friends….and Sutton had to hear it from her son.

Sutton wonders what to do since she wants to remain Catholic but is no longer considered a Stracke by the church.

Erika has cake for an after therapy treat. The therapist arrives at her home and Erika talks about the trial, the bills left by Tom and how her conversation with Denise allowed her to talk about her abusive relationship.

The therapist talks her through it and tells her that speaking of the abuse is the first step in letting go.

Rachel hosts her family party, which makes Kyle miss her parents. Meanwhile, Dorit is still picking out an outfit, which annoys the ladies.

Everyone chit chats and both Dorit and Rachel’s divorces come into play in the conversation. This upsets Rachel since her ex was so close to the family.

Boz, Lael and Keely talk about the fertility journey and she wonders what will happen if she can’t have a baby. He wonders what will happen if he can’t work and she says she loves him and if those things happen, there might be a problem. He promises to keep working.

Rachel takes the ladies out so Dorit can meet a guy. Kyle shares about how some dude tries to pick her up on a plane to shower with him. Rachel thinks it might have been okay if he was hot.

Dorit orders her usual drink, which Kyle says she can say in her sleep. Rachel orders wine and Kyle orders hot mint tea….and as an aside, I am proud of Kyle committing to her sobriety.

Rachel says this is the anniversary of her breakup and shares some of the deeper details with the ladies about finding out about her ex breaking her trust, as well as how up until a few years before their breakup, he was supportive and secure in their relationship. She also confesses that he proposed after she fooled around with a model.

Rachel gives a toast to a great weekend.

More next week, stay tuned.