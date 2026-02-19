Eric Dane Passes Away at 53

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Eric Dane, best known for playing McSteamy in the hit ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, has died. He was 53 years old.

The actor had been suffering from ALS at the time of his death.

His family released a statement to the media regarding his passing:

“With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS,” reads the statement. “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world. Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time.”

In addition to Grey’s Anatomy, Eric appeared in Euphoria (which he was filming throughout his ALS battle), Saved by the Bell, Charmed, Marley and Me and several other projects throughout his career.

He is survived by his daughters Billie and Georgia. TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time.