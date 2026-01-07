The Masked Singer Recap for 1/7/2026

It is the season premiere of The Masked Singer on Fox! As always, Nick Cannon hosts, while Dr. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke judge.

Tonight. we will have two face-offs and a double unmasking.

Galaxy Girl: She was a child star who walked away from it all, getting lost in the background….only to come back stronger than ever. Friday the 13th is a big clue.

She sings Super Graphic Ultra Modern Girl by Chappel Roan. It is quite an interesting performance, and I love the background dancers and overall vibe.

Guesses: Lindsay Lohan, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Emma Stone.

Handyman: He was a tough guy who has a wild guy face and makes people laugh. He’s hung out with the greats like Courteney Cox and Robert DeNiro.

His song is Shake Your Groove Thing by Peaches and Herb. The performance is fun and entertaining, with a construction theme, of course.

He did the show on a dare from his daughter.

Guesses: Irdis Elba, Tone Loc, Vin Diesel

Winner: Galaxy Girl.

Handyman will find out his fate later.

Pugcasso: He paints a career change and explains how he moved away from the family business to something big that changed his life overnight. He made it big, but is still an ordinary pup.

His song is Ordinary by Alex Warren. He is the best of the night so fat and has a simple, yet commanding presence on stage.

Guesses: Dan Reynolds, Darren Criss, Ryan Tedder

Queen Corgi: She was not a college girl, but gained a following being an influencer.

Her song is Don’t Rain on My Parade by Barbra Streisand. It seems like she is enjoying herself, albeit with a simple performance.

Guesses: Nikki Blonsky, Maya Rudolph, Amy Bryant

Winner: Pugcasso

Scarab: She is a star that rose to the heavens….and we all know her stories. She knows Presidents, Prince, Brad Pitt and has no plans to slow down….even starting a new story.

Her song is Set Fire to the Rain by Adele. It is a powerful performance and proves she is a legend of some sort.

Guesses: Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Croissants: They had it all and then were torn apart, not knowing if they will see each other again. Now, they are back and reunited, stronger than ever.

They sing Jailhouse Rock by Elvis and there is no way this isn’t Todd and Julie Chrisley.

Guesses: Snooki and The Situation, Julie and Todd Chrisley, Heidi and Spencer Pratt

Winner: Scarab

Snow Cone: She is there to clear the air about being misunderstood. Her career began with modeling, led her to TV and then one moment ruined everything. Now, she is trying to fix her image.

Her song is When I Grow Up by The Pussycat Dolls and I really enjoyed her pep and fun spirit. It is obvious she is having a blast!

Guesses: Nicole Ritchie, Taylor Momsen, Mischa Barton

Stingray: He says yes to it all and likes to mix things up and has partied with Martin, Luther and Stevie. Several of his friends have done the show and now it is his turn.

He sings Stayin’ Alive by the Bee Gees and seems to be having the time of his life, living up to the party lifestyle he loves. This is my favorite of the night so far.

Guesses: Lenny Kravitz, Jaden Smith, Little Romeo

Winner: Stingray

Googly Eyes: He is a massive star, born leader, mostly housebroken and has worked with some of the greats, including Kevin Bacon, it seems!

He sings Turn Down for What by DJ Snake and Lil’ Jon. What a fun performance! I have no idea who this is, but I am loving the performance!

Guesses: Big Papi David Ortiz, Daddy Yankee, Wesley Snipes

Cat Witch: It is Kylie Cattrell. Now we have to see how she throws off the panel. She has longed for the stage since being a kitten and has done it all.

She sings Abracadabra by Lady Gaga. Boy, can this girl perform. I am not familiar with her, but she can command the stage like nobody’s business.

Guesses: Charli D’Amelio, Addison Rae, Lisa from Blackpink

Winner: Cat Witch

The first one to unmask is…..Googly Eyes! He is none other than David Big Papi Ortiz!

The second one to unmask is the Croissants….and we have to find out who they are next week.