Scrubs Recap for My Best Friend’s Barbecue

Scrubs on ABC opens with JD narrating about putting emotions in place as a doctor, aka doctor face, while Turk delivered bad news to a family about their loved one having a tumor.

JD brags about his improved doctor face as he enters an elevator with Asher and Amara, making fun of him for having Amara on his face.

He then finds out that Turk and Carla are having a BBQ without him. Turk says Carla wanted Elliot over this time and says since she is going through menopause, he is avoiding her and is trying to keep her happy. He hides when she comes around looking for him.

Wes and Elliot tell Carla about Pilot Booty, which is first class nuts and coach peanuts. Elliot tells them they can leave it at home while she fans Carla, who is having a hot flash. Cue her going on fire fantasy.

JD tries to talk to Carla about fixing their friendship and going to the BBQ but she won’t invite him and cries when he tries to be nice. They then talk to Manny, who is obsessed with ranch dressing even though he must change his diet. She talks to him in nurse voice, which impresses JD.

Dashana and Amara talk about a patient dying and Turk tells Dashana must deliver the news. She isn’t sure she can do it but he tells her this is her job….all while Carla has another hot flash.

Elliot and Blake see a patient who claims to be Mariah Carey. Elliot then tells Carla a dirty joke about cockpits, which Carla does not find amusing. Elliot wonders if Carla doesn’t like Wes.

Asher and Amara are caught making out again.

JD tries to comfort Carla about menopause and actually makes her feel better.

Turk coaches Dashana about talking to families about losing a loved one. As she tells the family, they all cry and hug her, which annoys her, especially when Turk leaves her behind.

Amara is happy after her hookup with Asher. She talks to Dashana about it and how she wants to do wilder things. Dashana says to slow her roll, but they should go out Satruday night.

Blake deals with the Mariah Carey patient, who pulls a diva act on him.

Turk and Carla argue while JD brings her a smoothie. She goes to get napkins while the guys talk, debating on if JD really understands women.

Elliot and Wes ask if Turk and eat sweet BBQ sauce, which he is getting special from Kansas City. JD is still feeling left out.

Elliot goes to talk to Carla about Wes and wants to know why Carla doesn’t like him. Carla just things her first fling before the divorce would be more exciting.

Amara finds out Asher told his dad about her and feels weirded out. He tells her to ignore the flowers in her locker.

Pippa and Nurse DuBois listen in while Turk tells Dashana about Mr. Garcia’s second family.

Elliot coaches Blake about dealing with the Mariah Carey patient by telling him he is the best intern. This pumps him up, even though she is just pumping up.

Pippa and Nurse DuBois hum the funeral march as they tell her JD cut her workload. She goes off on JD and he tells her she is hormonal, leading to Turk laughing at him and Carla threatening his job.

JD tries to apologize, so she yells at him in Spanish.

Manny continues to eat food he shouldn’t, so JD tries to channel his inner Carla, but it isn’t working.

Amara tries to talk to Asher about where they stand, saying she wants to keep thing ‘cashz. He reluctantly agrees.

Dashana comforts Mr. Garcia’s second family and vents to Turk, who says he used to be like her. He also tells her that dealing giving bad news and dealing with bad things is part of life. She disagrees as Carla freaks out again.

Carla vents to Turk, who comforts her and says she always had his back and now it is his turn to have hers. They kiss, but she is too hot.

JD tries to talk to them again but he is still not invited to the BBQ.

Blake continues to deal with the Mariah Carey patient by going along with her fantasies.

Carla takes away the ranch dressing from Manny and hugs JD. She then goes to apologize to Elliot about Wes, but Elliot doesn’t care about her opinion. Carla says he is unfunny, boring and reminds her of the guy from Curious George. Elliot tells her to go on hormone therapy.

Asher talks to Dr. Tosh about Amara and coming to America for his father, only to be walked in on by JD. They now think that JD thinks they are doing it.

Dashana and Amara talk about things they want to do and agree to be roommates and JD looks on.

Carla and JD bond and he says he wasn’t invited so he can move on to the life that is waiting for him.

JD and the interns deal with a patient who swallowed a valuable figurine as the episode comes to a close.