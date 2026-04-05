RJ Decker Recap for Burn Notice

RJ Decker on ABC opens with someone setting a car on fire….but luckily the family is safe. As they are questioned by the cops, the message ‘YOU CAN’T HIDE’ is written on the garage door.

RJ meets with his parole officer, ahem, correctional release officer, at a golf course. They discuss his sinking house, current living arrangements, her divorce and his job as a PI. She warns him about being around criminals and offers him a job as a snow cone guy.

So, is this woman works at a golf course by day, correctional release officer by night? What in the Hannah Montana is this?

The couple whose car went on fire. They also got a threatening letter, asking for money or their house will go on fire next. RJ comes up with a plan to catch the guy in the act.

Wish joins RJ on the stakeout and complains the entire time….channeling his inner toddler, I suppose.

Goose, the guy who sends threats via fire and scary messages, tries to collect the money, so RJ chases him down true ‘chasing a criminal style’ and crashes into a hot dog cart. The cop who witnesses all this asks to see his wrists (to see if he stole a hot dog and hid it in his watch? What was he expecting to find on his wrist?) and takes him away.

The hot dog company was called Wassup, Dog. I would totally buy a hot dog from this cart.

Mel lectures RJ, who has been arrested, for….what exactly? He needs to replace the cart and the hot dogs. Luckily, his CRO won’t be notified since they called it an incident report rather than arrest.

Mel cannot wait to make fun of him at dinner….with no hot dogs.

RJ meets with the wife of Bryce, the dude who was threatened. She says she was more serious with Goose than she let on….but before he ‘put the career in career criminal.’ He offers to help get the money back and she agrees to help in any way she can.

Wish makes fun of RJ as he makes calls in accents to track down Goose. He seems to be channeling his inner Shawn Spencer here and I am totally loving it.

RJ visits Goose as the Ghost of Beer Future….or something. Goose wants to kick RJ’s ass, but then RJ notices he has a prosthetic foot and wonders if he even had the right person. The two men argue as RJ takes back his beer, saying he needs it more.

RJ reports to the wife, Molly, that Goose was not the culprit. As the wonder who did it, the son, Henry, found bullets and another threatening message in his baseball glove.

How the heck did this kid not notice his glove felt off? How did the bullets even get in there? How did the culprit even get the glove in the first place? I know this kiddo isn’t exactly in Rookie of the Year territory, but even I who only watches baseball for the hot guys, would have been able to tell something was wrong with the glove.

It looks like the family is staying with friends, thinking it may be safe. However, we all know they are as safe as Sonny Corinthios in the same room as Tony Soprano.

The adults put their heads together to figure out who is going after the family.

Mel tries to find a house for RJ because he is driving her crazy. Catherine wants him to stay and defends him, so the women end up fighting. They make up when Catherine agrees to show RJ the ‘fixer upper’s dream,’ which is code for a dump.

RJ talks to Catherine about the case. She hesitates to tell him about the case, but instead talks about having his special friend over for dinner.

During the questioning of Bryce’s partner, he finds out the partner knows nothing about Bryce’s education and says he isn’t even a certified CPA. So, is he undercover? A criminal himself?

RJ looks into Bryce’s past with Wish and find out that another man named Bryce was stabbed almost to death and involved with the Chinese Triad…..and further investigation shows it is their Bryce….with a different last name…..but, like, if you were on the run from the Chinese Triad, wouldn’t you change your first name too?

Also, Wish took six taekwondo lessons and even broke a board and everything. That has nothing to do with anything, but it reminds me of the episode of Psych where they were investigating the Chinese Triad. I wonder if the Psych people also work on this show.

Bryce confesses everything to RJ, saying that he was doing taxes for someone working for a chain of car washes, not knowing that he was actually in bed with the Triads. This led to him being attacked and going on the run with his partner Josh.

RJ wonders if Josh is behind this, but Bryce says there is no way. He also says that Molly has no idea about his past. RJ wants the thumb drive with Bryce’s information on it and for him to tell Molly the truth.

Catherine looks through the thumb drive, which has information only Bryce, Josh (alias Sonny Tedesco) and Bryce’s doctor know.

Dinner time! It is as awkward as expected, with what Mel calls prison cheesecake for dessert.

CRO talks to Mel and says she call her anytime if she wants RJ to find a new situation. So….is she helping him find a place to live or killing him, because it sounded vaguely threatening.

Wish overflows a toilet and asks about growth hormone to steal the original documents from the doctor. It doesn’t have the coffee marks that were on the thumb drive copy, so he is cleared.

Catherine tells RJ Sonny/Josh was killed with the Chinese word for THIEF written on his home.

Bryce thinks that his current partner is behind this and threatens him….but then realizes that the door was broken into by firefighters. There was a firecracker attack done by kids…..or was it? RJ infers a firefighter might have been involved in the whole thing.

The culprit? None other than Bryce’s supposed friend Vince….the one who was pretending to protect him since the attacks began. All because he wanted his own son, Brooks, to get Henry’s position as shortstop.

RJ talks to Mel about all this and how to help Bryce’s family. She wants to put them in witness protection. He isn’t sure, but he realizes it may be for the best.

Vince and RJ meet up, where RJ shows Vince crime scene photos showing how Triad victims are killed….and paperwork that can make it look as if Vince was behind it all the whole time.

Mel is watching the entire time and RJ says Vince must confess….or face a harsher threat from the Triads themselves.

There is a victory golfing party with Catherine, Mel, RJ and Bryce’s family. Mel talks to the CRO and says all is right with the world….or at least life with RJ.

More next week, stay tuned!