New Developments in Nancy Guthrie Case

Savannah Guthrie and her family have been cleared of any involvement in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, TVGrapevine has learned.

“To be clear … the Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — have been cleared as possible suspects in this case. The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a statement via Xon Monday, February 16.

“To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims plain and simple… please, I’m begging you the media to honor your profession and report with some sense of compassion and professionalism,” the statement concluded.

Authorities are still looking into what happened to Nancy, who was reported missing on February 1st. TMZ has received several ransom notes regarding the case, with the most recent claiming that they witnessed something that could be related to the case.

This is a developing story….