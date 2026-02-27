Neil Sedaka Passes Away at 86

Sad news for the music world today. Neil Sedaka, a singer/songwriter known for hits such as Breaking Up is Hard to Do, Bad Blood and Calendar Girl, has died. He was 86 years old.

No cause of death was released as of press time, but he was hospitalized earlier today.

“Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather,” his family said in a statement. “A true rock and roll legend, an inspiration to millions, but most importantly, at least to those of us who were lucky enough to know him, an incredible human being who will be deeply missed.”

