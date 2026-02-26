Fox Renews Animal Control

FOX Entertainment has renewed its hit workplace comedyAnimal Control, starring Joel McHale, for a fifth season, it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. Airing on FOX and its streaming partner Disney+/Hulu, Animal Control is distributed worldwide by FOX Entertainment Global. In addition, the first three seasons of the series are currently streaming on Netflix, and the show has been sold in territories around the world.

“With the writing, ensemble, and audience response all landing at new levels, renewing Animal Control was an easy decision,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “The series launched to new highs in its fourth season, which is a direct reflection of the show’s continued creative growth, outstanding producing team, and the incredible Joel McHale as our lead.”

Now in its fourth season, Animal Control is delivering its strongest performance to date. The Season Four premiere marked a historic series high, becoming the first broadcast comedy in more than 15 years to see a fourth season launch outperform all three prior season premieres. The episode delivered series highs across Adults 18–49, total viewers, and 7-day multiplatform viewing. In addition, through its first eight weeks on Netflix, Animal Control Seasons 1-3 have already delivered over 1 billion minutes watched, making it the platform’s #1 acquired comedy series in total viewers and #3 in minutes watched, behind only Young Sheldon and Seinfeld.

Animal Control is a single-camera comedy owned and produced by FOX Entertainment Studios. The series is executive produced by Bob Fisher (Wedding Crashers, Sirens, The Moodys), Rob Greenberg (Frasier, How I Met Your Mother, The Moodys), Dan Sterling (Long Shot, The Interview, Girls, The Office, King of the Hill), showrunner Tad Quill (Scrubs, The Moodys), and Joel McHale, and stars Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi V. Patel, and Grace Palmer.

Animal Control follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale stars as Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

