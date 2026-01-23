Consumer Product Events Showcase Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas

1MD’s CardiofitMD – When it comes to a glad and healthy heart, we take our reviews personally—because this is the stuff we actually use. We fell hard for 1MD Nutrition’s CardioFitMD, developed by inventionist cardiologist, Dr. Heather Shenkman. This beet-powered superfood with a 1-and-done dose of daily vitamins and minerals shows your heart some real love. We all drink pink religiously every single morning; it’s one of those rare finds that is smart and soulful. We truly adore this heart-loving nutrition. Barkada – Talk about heartfelt smiles, Barkada completely won us over. These personalized dog tags are ridiculously adorable, blending pop culture, fashion parody, and pure joy. Favorites include the “Barkcoin” tag, classics like “Call my human, they’re lost without me,” the “Cartiarf” bone for Gucci poochies, plus pop-culture winks to Tamagotchi, soup dumplings, Kobe Bryant jerseys, and “The Goodest Boy” award medal. Every design is a tiny Valentine for pets. Even the site makes us grin, with a ticker tape at the bottom reminding us to “Tell your dog we said hi.” Big Sipz – This year diamonds come in a cup with the launch of Big Sipz Diamond. Shifting the landscape away from standard seltzers, this disruptive wine-based cocktail shines with a bold citrus mixed berry blend of raspberry, blueberry, and cranberry. The Gen Z-forward aesthetic is sparkly, confident, and unapologetically extra with 16% ABV, making it the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift for a culture-driven party moment. It’s a brilliant reminder that diamonds are a girl’s best friend, delivering a serious punch that goes way beyond your average drink. C & D Beauty – Founded by best friends and beauty insiders Caroline Glass and Danae Treadway, C & D Beauty is known for professional-grade makeup thoughtfully designed to flatter real people, not just models. The brand’s standout Sangria Peel-Off Lip Stain delivers long-lasting, kiss-proof color with a clean, feel-good formula free from parabens, sulfates, and common endocrine disruptors, making it as comfortable to wear as it is impactful. Romance-forward favorites round out the collection, including creamy blush sticks, nourishing lip oils, and light-catching glimmer sticks that enhance rather than mask natural beauty. With a strong emphasis on shade guidance and skin-tone recommendations, C & D Beauty brings heart, expertise, and approachability to luxury cosmetics, anchored by a founder story that feels both genuine and refreshingly modern. Charlee Bear – There’s nothing more pure than the love between a pet and their human, so we admit we swooned when we heard this brand was named after a teddy-bear-ish pup. These functional dog treats are crafted with wholesome ingredients like strawberries and protein-rich chickpeas, plus natural Algal Oil, which is high in Omega-3 fatty acids to help promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat. Adorably named flavors include Bearcuterie Bites, PB & Beary Parfait, Shepherd’s Pie, Straw-beary Swirl, and Sunny Side Up. Dental Fresh – We love our pets unconditionally…even when their kisses are less rom-com and more clear-the-room. But daily toothbrushing? For most pet parents, it’s a nonstarter (and for most pets, it’s an absolute no). Since 1999, pet parents have trusted Dental Fresh to make at-home dental care simple: just add this water additive to your dog or cat’s water bowl to help reduce plaque and tartar and support healthier mouths. Dental Fresh Advanced Plaque & Tartar is highly rated on Amazon because “no-brush routine” is the kind of love story we can get behind. With the easy-measure red cap, daily use stays consistent and stress-free: no wrestling, no drama, no toothbrush required. Done Being Single: A Late Bloomer’s Guide To Love – This year, we’re loving gifts that feel like a wink and a wake-up call—and so this book hit home in the best way. As self-proclaimed late bloomers ourselves who took a minute (okay, a while) to love ourselves and find our forever-person, this book resonated hard. It’s funny, honest, and wildly relatable—part guide, part confessional, and part permission slip to stop stressing about timelines and start trusting your own. Perfect for anyone who’s done with bad dates, bad advice, and rushing love, this reminds you that the best relationship might just start with you! Echo – If self-love starts with the basics, hydration might be the ultimate love language. Hydrogen water is having a major wellness moment, backed by thousands of studies, and Echo Water is leading the charge with the Echo Flask. The industry’s first smart hydrogen bottle, this sleek, rectangular stunner delivers ultra-high concentrations of hydrogen water on demand. Paired with a companion app and powered by advanced sensor technology, it tracks usage, personalizes protocols, and turns everyday sipping into a data-driven wellness ritual. Finished in crave-worthy shades like Sage, Coral Sand, and Deep Purple, the Echo Flask doesn’t just look good—it supports cellular health, helps combat oxidative stress, and boosts recovery and endurance. Consider it self-care, bottled, and far more inspiring than a basic “drink more water” reminder. Illo Sleep – After the Valentine’s Day romance in the bedroom, sleep is absolutely our next favorite thing—and we don’t take it lightly. That’s why we were instantly smitten with this wearable pillow that goes on your head instead of under it (truly genius). Your anywhere, anytime sleep companion, it blocks out light, softens ambient noise, and creates a cozy, cocooned sleep bubble that’s perfect for nights, naps, and especially flights. As people who travel a lot, this feels like a total game-changer. We’re especially in love with the cooling mulberry silk and breathable Modal fabric, and the lightly weighted, contoured design. Illo makes post-romance rest feel just as indulgent as the main event; just sayin’. IntelliWHITe – Our smile is usually the first thing a potential crush, date, or soulmate notices about us, which is why we added IntelliWHITe to our swoon-list. We lean in anytime we hear professional meets at-home, vibed with their fun ’70s-inspired neon-marquee-styled packaging and celebrity dentist founder, Dr. Jennifer Jablow. This shade-lifting technology needs only 7 days for change and is used by the camera-ready smiles of runway models, talk-show hosts, and music stars. We only have one set of teeth and one great smile—so we say: this is self-love worth flashing. Rancho La Gloria – If a margarita sounds like the perfect way to toast your bestie, this is the ultimate no-bartender-required Galentine’s cocktail. Inspired by the iconic Rancho La Gloria Hotel in Tijuana and created in 2010, these festive premixed margaritas reinvent a mucho olé classic for modern sipping. Crafted with premium agave wine, they’re smooth, vibrant, and effortlessly celebratory, with flirty flavors like Classic Lime, Strawberry, Mango, Watermelon, Peach, and Pineapple Jalapeño for a little heat. No shaking, no measuring, no overthinking — just pour, sip, and celebrate. RAWZ – Cat people know that you have to earn affection, and when you really see them in all their famously finicky food craziness, that’s when it happens. This is the first-ever line of freeze-dried cat treats from a brand built on more than six decades of trusted pet nutrition experience. Talk about love; the Scott Family donates 100% of their profits to help pets and people in need! Made with limited ingredients and premium proteins, these are snacks designed to satisfy the poutiest of pussycats. Love is true respect for your cat’s quirks. Remedy Organics – Every time we spotted this brand’s matcha protein shake at the grocery store, we grabbed whatever was left on the shelf. We were already in love—but when we learned it was developed by holistic nutritionist Cindy Kasindorf, the crush deepened. Ready-to-drink products have never really been our thing, until now. Remedy’s lineup of Ayurvedic-forward formulations blends plant proteins with botanical herbs and prebiotic ingredients—from blue spirulina to turmeric and ashwagandha—so yummy, so energizing, so trustworthy. Their newest immunity shots (lovingly created to remedy performance, protein, power, and calm—yes, we love the pun) continue to make our hearts sing. RevitaLash Cosmetics – We are loving RevitaBrow® Advanced, an Allure Magazine Best-of-Beauty 13x consecutive winner for “Best Brow Conditioner.” This physician-developed eyebrow conditioning serum features exclusive, scientifically advanced technology to protect against breakage, while improving flexibility and shine. We cannot get enough mirror-time admiring our more beautiful face-framers! RevitaBrow® Advanced was created to address visible signs of eyebrow aging due to chemical and environmental stressors, over-grooming, and styling products, leading to healthier-looking, more luxurious brows. Saatva – Inspired by the stages of sleep, the Saatva Candle Collection is designed to turn any space into a serene, intimate retreat. Hand-poured in California with a natural coconut wax blend made from non-GMO–certified coconut oil and premium fragrance oils, each scent helps set the tone for unwinding, reconnecting, and resting well. Thoughtfully crafted and beautifully giftable, this four-scent collection makes an elevated Valentine’s Day gift for couples who appreciate quiet evenings, slow mornings, and a sense of calm at home. Two Moons – Loving your body means honoring its natural rhythms—and seed cycling is one of our favorite ways to do just that. This wellness practice, inspired by ancient wisdom, rotates seed nutrition throughout the menstrual cycle, using ground pumpkin and flax seeds to support estrogen balance, sesame and sunflower seeds to support progesterone, naturally. Two Moons Health modernizes this ritual with the first-ever seed cycling capsules—organic, vegan, and women-owned—making daily, science-backed self-care easy for mood, skin, and overall cycle health.