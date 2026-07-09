Bonnie Tyler Passes Away at 75

Sad news for the music business. Bonnie Tyler, best known for her smash hit Total Eclipse of the Heart, has died. She was 75 years old.

“Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for,” as per a statement on her official Facebook page. “We will issue a further statement shortly but for now ask for privacy to deal with this tragedy.”

The singer had been suffering from medical problems earlier this year and had to cancel performances due to being hospitalized.

Bonnie is also responsible for hits such as Holding Out For a Hero, I Can’t Make You Love Me and More Than a Lover.

She is survived by her husband Robert Sullivan.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.