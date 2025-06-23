Johnny Knoxville to Host Fear Factor

Johnny Knoxville has been tapped to host the all-new Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT), it was announced today by Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network.

The iconic reality competition Fear Factor is coming back bigger, bolder and more daring. Dropped into an unforgiving, remote location, a group of strangers will live together under one roof, and face mind-blowing stunts, harrowing challenges and a twisted game of social strategy where trust is fleeting — and fear is a weapon. Only one contestant will conquer all their fears and walk away with the massive grand prize! The series is set to premiere in the 2025-2026 season FOX.

“Johnny Knoxville is the champion of fearless entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network. “His wild sense of humor, unmatched ability to push boundaries and take on the extreme makes him the perfect fit to lead this bold new reinvention of Fear Factor.”

“When you reimagine a series as legendary as Fear Factor, you need a host who is the epitome of daring charisma and spectacle, and that’s Johnny Knoxville personified,” said Sharon Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Endemol Shine North America. “We’ll be pushing fear and social strategy to places that will redefine reality competition, which makes Johnny the perfect host for what will be a wild, unforgettable ride, and we’re beyond excited to see him unleash all the fear (and the fun) on our contestants and our viewers.”

Fear Factor: The Next Chapter (WT) is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company. Kevin Lee will serve as executive producer, along with Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, Michael Heyerman and Sean Loughlin. The reimagined series is based on the original format, Fear Factor, created by Endemol Shine Netherlands. Fear Factor is internationally renowned with 32 adaptations.

Casting for the upcoming series is now open for people of all ages (18+) who are ready to face their fears and prove fear is not a factor! Open to U.S. and Canada residents. Eligibility requirements and other terms and conditions apply. For more information, please visit FearIsBack.com.

ABOUT JOHNNY KNOXVILLE

Johnny Knoxville is an actor and filmmaker most known for starring in and producing the box-office hit franchise Jackass including the film’s sequels – Jackass Two, Jackass 3D, Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa and Paramount’s Jackass Forever, which hit theaters in February 2022.

Knoxville can most recently be seen in Apple TV+’s comedy series The Studio created by Seth Rogan, and Samir Oliveros’ The Luckiest Man In America alongside Paul Walter Hauser and Walton Goggins. He also recently starred opposite Bobby Lee and Kate Upton in Lije Sarki’s comedic drama Sweet Dreams and will next be seen in coming-of-age comedy The Marshmallow Experiment directed by Richard Goldgewicht.

Knoxville’s other TV credits include ABC’s The Prank Panel, Hulu’s comedy series Reboot, History of the World: Part Two, Agent Elvis, Jackass, WWE, Nitro Circus, and Ridiculousness. In film he can be seen in Above Suspicion, Netflix’s Polar, Gia Coppola’s Mainstream, Elvis vs. Nixon, Jonas Akerlund’s Small Apartments, the Farrelly Brothers’ The Ringer, and The Dukes Of Hazzard.

Outside of his filmmaking and acting career, Knoxville hosts the radio show The Big Ass Happy Family Jubilee along with his cousin Roger Alan Wade on the Sirius/XM Outlaw Country Channel #62 on Saturdays at 8pm EST. He also focuses his humanitarian efforts on being a fervent supporter and donor of The Special Olympics and The Boys and Girls Club of America.

