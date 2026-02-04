BET Family Fun Night Preview

BET Family Fun Night continues tonight with the return of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne and Assisted Living, both premiering new back-to-back episodes beginning tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.

As cornerstones of BET’s family-focused programming slate, the two fan-favorite comedies continue to deliver laughter, heart, and relatable storytelling rooted in community, connection, and everyday life.

About “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne” Season 12 returning tonight at 9 PM ET/PT on BET

In Season 12 of Tyler Perry’s staple Comedy, “House of Payne” continues to follow the Payne family as they navigate life’s challenges with humor, resilience, and love.

Episode 1218 — “Good as Gold” — Ella imparts wisdom and reassurance to her baby boy; Janice and Jazmine schedule much needed mommy daughter time.

About “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” Season 6 returning tonight at 9:30 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her

Season 6 of Assisted Living returns audiences to Pleasant Days as the residents face new surprises, evolving relationships, and the everyday ups and downs that keep the laughs coming. This season, the Pleasant Days Living Facility residents face many tests and learn many lessons. But one thing remains constant: they love one another and will always have one another’s backs.

Episode 611 – “Twenty One” — Sandra and Philip try to find the best way to celebrate their parents’ anniversary. The assisted living facility puts on a manhunt for Reginald, who is still missing.

BET Family Fun Night continues to be a destination for must-see, family-friendly comedy, reinforcing BET’s legacy of delivering culturally resonant storytelling that brings audiences together.