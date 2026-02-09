Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 2/9/2026

This week’s episode of Baking Championship: Next Gen on Food Network has a jewelry theme. The winner of the challenge will get a friendship bracelet made by Duff Goldman.

The challenge will be to make a pair of friendship bracelets out of cream puffs with a message written on each one by each member of the team.

Duff gives them a demo on how to make them. Kardea Brown tells them they have two and a half hours to finish.

Abigail and Kenneth make coconut and white chocolate cream puffs with the words WOLF PACK on them and splatters of ‘paint.’

Genesis and Akbar make strawberry cream puffs with SOUL SIBS written on them and colored almond frosting.

Holland and Harper make lemon Chantilly cream puffs with white chocolate ganache, colored chocolate and BOW GIRLS written on them.

Jovie and Lenore make passion fruit cream puffs in black, pink and green with ROCK RATS written on them.

Leia and Kiera make cream puffs with mango and strawberry filling. Pink, green and tie dye colors will be added, along with the message LUV2 BAKE.

Maci and Emmett make London fog flavored cream puffs in red with WILD WHISK on top.

TWIST! Add a random flavor to the dessert.

Jovie and Lenore have ube….which matches their outfits. They use it to make a pastry cream.

Genesis and Akbar have tahini and add it to their strawberry flavoring.

Abigail and Kenneth have dates.

Harper and Holland have ricotta and add it to their cream.

Leia and Kiera use yuzu and replace the mango with lemon-yuzu curd and strawberry.

Maci and Emmett have corn and aren’t sure what to do with it, so Kenneth helps them figure out the flavor. They also have to switch out the flavor to vanilla corn instead of London fog.

Maci and Emmett’s cream curdles, so she restarts it while he gets started on the decorations.

Kenneth is just snacking with no effs giving.

Maci and Emmett still struggle with the corn, so she finally adds sugar, salt, butter and cream to it and makes it into a cream. Time is not on their side!

Time is ticking down and everyone is on edge.

Akbar is snacking as time runs out.

Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons of each team’s bake.

The top two teams are Leia and Kiera and Genesis and Akbar, with Genesis and Akbar winning the challenge. They get the friendship bracelets from Duff.

Harper and Holland Maci and Emmett are in the bottom two, with Harper and Holland going home.

More next week, stay tuned.