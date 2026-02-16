Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 2/16/2026

Tonight’s theme on Baking Championship: Next Gen on Food Network is Bigs and Littles. The big sibling will have to make a big dessert, and the little sibling will have to make a dozen little desserts.

However, they cannot help each other with the bake….but they still have to complement each other.

Maci and Emmett make a chocolate cream custard tart and triple chocolate brownies, respectively.

Abigail and Kenneth make cherry cinnamon cake with cherry tartlets.

Leia and Kiera make macarons and chocolate cake with caramel and coffee flavors.

Kenneth is struggling, so Abigail tells him he is doing a good job.

Jovie and Lenore make a peppermint blondie and peppermint cookies.

Genesis and Akbar make walnut-strawberry brownies and a chocolate-strawberry tart.

Jovie’s blondie cake falls apart as she tries to get it out of the pan. She tries to fix it with buttercream.

Akbar’s brownies are crumbly, so Genesis explains how to properly cut them.

Emmett’s brownies are also breaking, so he makes them into circles using a cookie cutter, as per Maci’s suggestion. He laughs at using an empty ketchup bottle filled with chocolate to drizzle on the brownies.

Akbar asks Keira and Leia for measuring spoons and gets a sample of their macarons. He thinks it is delicious and shares some with Genesis.

Before long time is up, and Duff and Kardea must judge each bake. After they give the pros and cons of each, they go and deliberate.

Leia and Kiera and Maci and Emmett are in the top two, with Leia and Kiera winning. They are all in the semifinals.

Genesis and Akbar are also in the semifinals.

Abigail and Kenneth and Jovie and Lenore are in the bottom two, with Jovie and Lenore going home.

Semifinals next week, stay tuned.