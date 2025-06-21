A Killer Among Friends Sneak Peek

Investigation Discovery announced the premiere date for new true crime series A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS, executive produced and narrated by actress and producer Jennifer Love Hewitt.The six-part series will explore a group of interconnected individuals who are collectively haunted by a murder of one of their own, serving as the catalyst to unravel secrets, suspicions, and betrayals between friends. Amidst the hunt for a killer, no one is entirely certain who they can trust… or if another member of their friend group might be next. A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS will premiere Monday, July 14 at 10/9c on ID, with new episodes airing weekly. Episodes will be available to stream on HBO Max.

“Identifying new pockets of storytelling in an innovative format has always been a passion of mine as an executive producer,” said Jennifer Love Hewitt. “A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS offers a unique opportunity for me to draw from my own work as an actress, as we blend together a kaleidoscope of perspectives to tell each of these tragedies that deeply impact group dynamics and shatter beliefs.”

From college friend groups, close-knit classmates or high school theater troupes, A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS will spotlight shocking cases of betrayal, jealousy, and violence. As each individual recounts their perspective on the crime or the victim, revelations will bubble to the surface about what really went wrong, as secrets they may have held for years or memories they may have suppressed resurface. A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS will showcase that each case may not be as simple as it seems – and ultimately reveal who may feel more complicit than they originally claimed.

In the season premiere episode, “Killer on Campus” airingMonday, July 14 at 10/9c, Trent DiGiuro, a University of Kentucky football player, is shot and killed while celebrating his 21st birthday with his college buddies. Even though there are many witnesses, no one can identify the killer. Investigators question everyone in Trent’s inner circle, but no one can think of a single person who would want to hurt the popular athlete. As the campus reels from the tragedy, Trent’s friends fear that the killer was actually targeting one of them and worry that they will come back to finish the job.

Additional episodes this season will include:

Your Smiles and Your Lies

Premieres Monday, July 21 at 10/9c on ID

A mysterious killer murders the star of a community theater production of “Fiddler on the Roof” the day after a cast party. As the town grieves young artist Jessie Blodgett, her friends grow concerned that the culprit is someone within their inner circle.

Devil in the Hallways

Premieres Monday, July 28 at 10/9c on ID

When California teen Elyse Pahler disappears, the whole town feels on edge. As suspicion turns inward, her closest friends begin to wonder if the danger was beside them all along, hidden in the familiar faces of classmates with something dark to hide.

She’s No Runaway

Premieres Monday, August 4 at 10/9c on ID

When middle schooler Maryann Measles vanishes without a trace, suspicion quickly falls on the new circle of older friends she’s been spending time with. As family and friends dig deeper, secrets unravel and the line between loyalty and betrayal starts to blur.

Secrets to Reveal

Premieres Monday, August 11 at 10/9c on ID

Best friends take a girl’s trip before applying to grad school. When one of them doesn’t make it home, everyone wonders, what happened in Vegas to Michele Carson? As the stakes continue to rise, sharing long-hidden secrets may be the only chance at justice.

Friendship in Disguise

Premieres Monday, August 18 at 10/9c on ID

A killer stabs UCLA student Ron Baker to death in a train tunnel known for its connection to the Manson murders. Occult rumors begin to spread — until another missing friend redirects suspicion to Baker’s inner circle.

A KILLER AMONG FRIENDS is produced by Bunim-Murray Productions, a part of Banijay Americas, for Investigation Discovery. It is executive produced by Jennifer Love Hewitt, Julie Pizzi, Jesse Daniels, Farnaz Farjam, and Elissa Halperin.

