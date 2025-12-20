31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Man of the Year

TVGrapevine is proud to honor our Man of the Year, Xavier Bell for all his hard work for the community and for being an inspiration to all!

Tell me a bit about yourself.

I’m from Philadelphia, born and raised. I went to PSU and have lived and worked in various parts of the state ever since. Most of my life, since graduating, has centered around working in youth services and helping to bring education, opportunity, and resources to the various communities I’ve been a part of.

How would you describe what you do in terms of your work?

I deliver and facilitate a curriculum by Futures Without Violence entitled Coaching Boys into Men to various parts of Pennsylvania with the goal of spreading awareness and education regarding teen dating violence, domestic violence prevention, and sexual assault awareness. The curriculum is geared towards young male athletes, coaches, and the many other roles of those working in athletics.

What would you say was the biggest challenge of your job?

The topics we discuss and the issues we encounter within this work are heavy and triggering for many people and you never know what a discussion may bring in terms of reaction or response. It’s imperative in this line of work to always be ready and equipped with the necessary attitude and resources to jump into action and help whenever you are called to do so. Furthermore, it’s important to have the willingness, intuition, and integrity to help and be actionable in those times where you may feel unsure.

What is the most rewarding part of your job?

Helping people in any capacity is rewarding but being able to assist in preventing issues before they arise is invaluable. Sexual assault and domestic violence is so prevalent in our society that one would assume the necessary education and information surrounding it would be equally as prevalent. And yet, it’s not that these things don’t exist but more so an issue of accessibility and awareness. The opportunity to provide this service, for free, and help solve the problem of accessibility and awareness is something that I value deeply.

You have done some incredible events this year. Please describe what you’ve done and what went into making them happen?

Along with our training of coaches and athletes which is the crux of our work, we’ve been able to serve in so many ways. We’ve collaborated with various Domestic Violence Prevention networks and entities within the State to have discussions and tabling at many community events. We’ve done a number of campaigns and awareness movements with our most recent being our Teen Dating Violence Campaign in Central Pennsylvania. We’ve also been able to host events such as our first ever 5k Fun Run which was held in April of this year.

What kinds of events and projects are you doing this coming year?

We have a lot of programming in the works for 2026. The ultimate goal, of course, being to reach as many people as possible with our curriculum and continue to improve communities from within. In February, we’ll be doing another large-scale awareness campaign for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month and from there we’ll be providing the community with more fun programs and events, such as the 5k Fun Run, Youth Leaders Certification, and more for everyone to enjoy in the spring. As we approach the summer we’ll be on the road again, delivering CBIM to as many people as possible.

Where do you see yourself in terms of your career in the future?

I just want to be an asset to whatever community I’m in, in whatever way I can. My passion is in the youth and the underserved and I take pride in being a force of positive change in the various spaces I once encompassed, whether they be classrooms, gymnasiums, recreation centers, sports teams, etc.. I will always give my everything to the people, spaces, and places that gave everything to me.

What else are you working on?

I’m always looking for ways to expand whatever reach we may have and connect with as many people as possible. Much of my day in and day out is concerned with finding ways to be even more accessible so that the outreach and the work can be that much greater.

Tell me a fun fact about yourself.

Unlike most people I love the cold. Winter is my favorite season by far. I don’t like being hot 24/7 and I don’t look forward to the humid days of summer.

What are you watching on TV these days?

I’m always trying to find new shows to watch, but I get uninterested quickly so it’s rare that I finish any series. Right now, I’m locked in on the College Football Playoffs. Unfortunately, my alma mater didn’t do great this year so I’m sort of just watching for the fun of it. Aside from that, I’m hoping the Eagles pull themselves together and are able to make a run in the playoffs. Go Birds!

Anything else you want to share?

I genuinely appreciate the acknowledgement and for anybody in need of help for themselves or their community, never hesitate to reach out.