31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things: Best Treats
31 Days of Sammi’s Favorite Things is honoring my favorite treat line, Fairytale Brownies! I have mentioned them in the past and how much I love their treats (the raspberry swirl brownies are my favorite!) and now that they have the perfect winter flavor with their peppermint crunch like, it is even better.
I also love that they have something for everyone. Diabetic? There are sugar free treats. Gluten intolerance or celiac? There is a gluten free line! Nut allergy? They have you covered! Kosher diet? They got your back!
In short, this is the best thing for anyone on your list for any occasion!
