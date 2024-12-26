Sammi’s Favorite Things: The Science of Rick and Morty

After the return of Adult Swim’s cult-favorite show, Rick and Morty, this past Sunday, how can fans pass the time until next week’s episode?

Enter Matt Brady—a science teacher and pop culture writer who’s written a book on the real science behind Rick’s experiments called The Science of Rick and Morty. This book will equip readers with the scientific foundation to understand Rick’s experiments, such as how we can use dark matter and energy, just what is intelligence hacking, and whether or not you can really control a cockroach’s nervous system with your tongue.

As an experienced teacher (both high school and adjunct professor at Wake Forest U) and pop culture expert (co-founder of Newsarama and founder of The Science Of…), Brady provides fans with the ultimate segue into discovering more about our complicated and fascinating universe.