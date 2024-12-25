Sammi’s Favorite Things: Olen Skincare

Do you need a skincare product that is safe for both mother and baby? Enter Olen Skincare, the line that not only helps with diaper rash, but also helps with protecting skin of all ages! Created by Madja Ficko, the line is guaranteed to make you feel and look better in mere minutes. The product, which can be found in Target and on Amazon, is also affordable, making our wallets happy as well.

Baby Butz highlights include:

Top selling diaper rash cream

Created for baby, enjoyed by all ages – so also available as Supraderm!

Helps prevent rash from occurring

Creates a protective barrier on skin

Instantly relieves itch and inflammation

Soothing cream that can be used for any type of rash

Great for bug bites, eczema, cold sores, bed sores and more

100% naturally formulated and NPN certified by Health Canada

Safest and most effective diaper rash cream without a prescription

No synthetic or chemical Ingredients, dyes or artificial ingredients

No animal testing

Award winning product including Pediatrician Gold Standard, Cribsie, National Parenting Products Award, EWG Rated #1 and many more

Available in several retail locations including Target and Amazon