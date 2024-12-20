Masterchef Season Finale Sneak Peek

Tonight is the season finale for Fox’s Masterchef. Below is a clip of the finale, which features the final three cooks.

Synopsis:

Returning from their home towns after a whirlwind trip across the pond, the Top Three home cooks are ready to tackle their final dishes in hopes of crossing the finish line and coming out on top!

All eyes will be on the chefs as the legendary MASTERCHEF kitchen is transformed into a battle ring full of friends, family and former winners ready to watch their favorite Season Ten chef-testants cook for their lives.

The finalists must execute a superior three-course meal for the judges; the entirety of Season Ten has led to this crucial and exciting moment! Only one will win the title of MASTERCHEF, an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judges’ restaurants and the $250,000 grand prize in the all-new “The Finale – Pt. 1 / The Finale – Pt. 2” two-hour season finale episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on Fox. (MCH-1024/1025) (TV-14 L)