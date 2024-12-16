Masterchef Sneak Peek for 8/28

MASTERCHEF / 8:00PM

Episode 1021: “Family Reunion”

Airdate: 8/28

The stakes in the MASTERCHEF kitchen are even higher this week as the Top Seven take on another immunity challenge – but this time, it’s personal. Family members and loved ones of the Top Seven make a surprise visit to the MASTERCHEF kitchen to watch the contestants make their favorite family-inspired dishes in order to impress the judges and avoid elimination. Three of the chefs will secure their spots in the Top Six, while the remaining chefs must replicate one of Gordon’s Michelin Star-winning dishes – at his pace. See which chefs will successfully keep up with Gordon to avoid elimination and who will fall behind in the all-new “Family Reunion” episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Aug. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1021) (TV-14 L)