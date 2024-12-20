Night Court Recap for Feliz NaviDead

Night Court opens with Abby presiding over a case where a singer caused accidental injuries, based on 12 days of Christmas. Flobert is the prosecutor and Dan is the defendant. Everyone begins singing (even Dan, who resists at first) and Abby closes the case.

Dan gives Flobert and Gurgs empty gifts, causing a debate about gift giving. Abby comes in and opens her own empty gift, talking about a Titanic themed work event. As they discuss their plans for it, Wyatt walks in, showing off his new coat. He puts it under Gurgs’s coat, which leads to them debating about how to care for the coat.

Another case leads to a drunk man spending the night in jail. Abby presides over the final case before they go to the event. The case involves a man involved in a murder mystery party, who keeps talking in character….which leads to Flobert dying. Gurgs freaks out and tells them to take Dan.

Flobert comes to, saying that it was the dark that knocked him out, while Abby finds a note saying she is next. Gurgs goes to get a camera.

A detective arrives to look into the case. Dan tells him to remove his sunglasses, which he resists until he realizes he can see better. Abby tells him about the murder mystery guy, while the detective freaks out over his divorce. Dan tells him that Abby’s life is on the line, so the detective plans on investigating. Nobody is allowed to leave until the case is solved.

Gurgs puts her folder under Wyatt’s, leading to them fighting over him putting the coat under hers. Flobert tells them to can it.

Abby comes in to update them on the case, but Gurgs and Wyatt are too busy fighting to listen. Flobert again tells them to be quiet because they need to show respect to Jimmy Buffet’s birthday.

Dan tries to talk to Abby about what to do, but she is determined to get the case solved so they can go to the Titanic escape room.

The murder mystery guy is being questioned by the detective, who is still freaking out about his divorce. The murder mystery guy, for his part, is still in character as a vacuum man and thinks Dan is a woman. As Abby and Dan work on questioning him, they decide to play along as murder mystery characters, causing Dan to be the Southern belle he is mistaken for.

This only leads to the mystery guy trying to sell him a vacuum and making a date. He gives Dan an invitation to a murder mystery party, which he and Abby decide will help them find clues.

Everyone gets into costume for the party, with Dan complaining the entire time. Flobert is a bit too into character who is a scientist worried about bees being extinct. Wyatt, for his part, isn’t happy about being in character and having to interact with Flobert’s character, but is excited about wearing his jacket.

Gurgs is dressed as a showgirl and still fighting about the coat.

Abby, who is a gypsy, acts out all the characters’ parts when nobody will cooperate. Dan snarks about it, but just as Abby is about to solve it, the murder mystery guy dies. Flobert freaks out and asks everyone to help him hide the body.

The detective comes in and has no idea what to do because he is an actor who was hired to do the murder mystery show. As he eats his badge made of chocolate, Wyatt promises to protect his coat, even though Gurgs thinks he is talking to her.

A bunch of cops come in to arrest everyone, but then it is revealed that the entire thing is a murder mystery party thrown by Abby. As she explains how she put it together, she splashes blood on Wyatt’s coat as he steps in front of Gurgs to protect her. They make up.

Dan and Abby share a cute bonding moment, while the detective and murder mystery guy talk about getting their wings. They decide to find booze to bring into heaven when Flobert walks in with a harp, saying he must have really hit his head when he passed out, closing the episode.