Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 11/14/2022: Semifinals Night

Tonight is Semifinals Night on Dancing With The Stars! There will also be another double elimination.

Round One:

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Beggin by Maneskin

Sammi: The dance is amazing….he really has a lot of great moves and grace. However, what is UP with those lights? First it is like strobe lights on steriods and then it gets dark AF. What is happening?

Len: He loved the choreography. However, he wasn’t sure about some of the footwork.

Derek: It was a good first dance, but watch the shoulders.

Bruno: It was strong and stylish, but he also gives him places to improve.

Carrie Ann: It was a risky performance that paid off.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Witney is pregnant!!! YAY!!!!

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Surprise Yourself by Jack Garratt

Sammi: That was such a beautiful, moving dance. I loved every moment….the musicality, the rise and falls, the lines—it was all perfect.

Derek: He gives him some pointers, but thinks it was a job well done.

Bruno: He is truly Prince Charming

Carrie Ann: It was special and emotional.

Len:He loved the movement, but it was a bit skippy.

Scores:9-8-9-9-=35/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Edge of Glory by Lady Gaga

Sammi: DAMN GIRL! She slayed that dance like nobody’s business….and Gleb absolutely brought his best choreography tonight. WOW. That was a winning dance.

Bruno: He loved every moment.

Carrie Ann: She dances on the edge and is loving her journey.

Len: It was a job well done.

Derek:He loved it as well.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Glimpse of Us by Joji

Sammi: WOW. That was…..there are no words….I am speechless and crying along with everyone.

Carrie Ann: She is crying because the dance was so emotional and powerful.

Len: It took his breath away.

Derek: She looks like an actual ballroom dancer.

Bruno: She looked like an angel.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Satisfied by Galantis ft. Max

Sammi: It is a very fun dance that really showcases their personalities. However, the lights once again took away from the dance.

Len: He liked it, but some of the footwork was hit or miss.

Derek: It was fun to watch.

Bruno: He enjoyed it, but he agrees the footwork needed some improvement.

Carrie Ann: He brought so much joy to the dance floor.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Waltz

Song: I’m Kissing You by Des’ree

Sammi:

Derek: She did such a beautiful job.

Bruno: It was beautiful.

Carrie Ann: This was an elevated performance.

Len: It was wonderful.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Len announces that this is his last season and he will be stepping down as head judge to be with his family in England. Best of luck, Len and thanks for the memories.

Round Two:

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World by James Brown

Sammi: I love how the recorded this song in honor of his grandma….such a beautiful tribute, matched with some top notch dancing….this is incredible.

Len: He lacked content, but gave it everything he had.

Derek: He was fantastic, but watch the frame.

Bruno: He sold it, but needs to work on the technique.

Carrie Ann: He brought everything to the dance.

Scores: 10-9-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Samba

Song: Light it Up (Remix) by Major Lazer ft. Nyla and Fuse ODG

Sammi: It was a fun, cheeky dance and he really seemed to do well and enjoy himself.

Derek: He is in awe of the technique and content.

Bruno: He did very well with such a hard dance.

Carrie Ann: He took his obstacle and made it into an opportunity.

Len: It was fantastic.

Scores: 9-8-9-8=34/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: I Have Nothing by Whitney Houston

Sammi:That was so moving, beautiful and like a dream come to reality. She really goes better every single dance and you can tell that she really wants to win and do well. GO SHANGELA!

Bruno: it was great, but work on the underarm turn.

Carrie Ann: She bows down to them and calls her raidant.

Len: He loved the fluidity and lyricism. However, she needs to work on her head movement.

Derek: It was beautiful, but watch her head.

Scores: 10-9-9-9=37/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Espana Cani by Pascual Marquina

Sammi: That was one of the best pasos in the history of the show…she is nailing it! WOW. I am left speechless after this dance.

Carrie Ann: She hugs them.

Len: They were fantastic.

Derek: It was another exceptional moment.

Bruno: They captured the essence of Spain.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Count on Me by Judah Kelly

Sammi: The dance is beautiful and again, it is obvious how much work he put into this dance and the competition as a whole. The frame seemed a bit off, but it was an otherwise solid performance.

Len: He loved seeing his progression throughout the season.

Derek: It was skippy, but still beautiful.

Bruno: He has done well all season.

Carrie Ann: This has been a spectacular partnership.

Scores: 9-8-8-8=33/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Paso Doble

Song:Malaguena by Brian Setzer

Sammi: WOW! What a way to end the night….Charli nailed the paso, but Gabby took it to a whole new level! It is definitely her best dance to date!

Derek: He loved it!

Bruno: It was genius.

Carrie Ann: She danced with so much intensity.

Len: He loved the attack and aggression in the dance.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE!!

Elimination 1: Trevor and Emma

Bottom Two: Shangela/Gleb, Daniel/Britt

Eliminated: Daniel/Britt

Finale next week, stay tuned.

