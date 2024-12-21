Amazon Wins Big At Emmys

Los Angeles, Calif. – September 22, 2019 – Amazon Studios was honored with seven wins, the most in its history, at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards tonight, held at the Microsoft Theater in Downtown Los Angeles. Amazon Original series won an additional eight statues at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, for a total of 15.

In major category wins, Fleabag won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Emmy for both Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series. Alex Borstein took home Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series for the second consecutive year, and Tony Shalhoub won Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Ben Whishaw took the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie category for A Very English Scandal.

“All of us at Amazon Studios are thrilled to celebrate tonight’s seven Primetime Emmy Awards, our highest total ever, and are proud to be the home of groundbreaking, acclaimed series including Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and A Very English Scandal,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “We congratulate Phoebe, Harry, Tony, Alex, Ben, and everyone involved in making and supporting these series, as well as all of tonight’s winners at the Primetime Emmy Awards. And we thank the Academy for recognizing the creativity, hard work, and ceaseless dedication that goes into creating our Amazon Original series.”

Amazon Studios won Primetime Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Fleabag

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES: Harry Bradbeer

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES: Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Tony Shalhoub

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Alex Borstein

A Very English Scandal

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ben Whishaw

Amazon Studios won an additional eight awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, including:

Fleabag

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: LUKE KIRBY

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: JANE LYNCH

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES