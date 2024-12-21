Julia Garner: Get Her Emmy Look!

Originally posted on September 23, 2019 @ 11:58 am
Julia Garner, best known for her badass role as Ruth Langmore in the drama series Ozark, has won her first Emmy award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”—beating out all 4 of your favorite GOT characters.
The Actress stunned the TV world with her Emmy award win, looking FABULOUS on stage in her timeless purple Cong Tri gown and sleek, frizz-free updo. The inspo behind her look? Celebrity Hairstylist Bobby Eliot states “The inspiration started with her dress. I wanted to keep the look timeless and sleek to compliment her amazing gown.” His secret to taming her curly hair and creating a sleek, slick back bun? Marc Anthony True Professional (and the whole look cost less $50!). Below, you’ll find all of the products Bobby Eliot used from the drugstore beauty brand to create this timeless look.
Celebrity Hairstylist Bobby Eliot for Marc Anthony True Professional on Julia Garner’s Timeless Clean-Cut Bun
- First, I applied the Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Curl Defining Lotion ($6.99) on her wet hair to tame her curls. Next, I used a tail comb to make a defined and clean side part.
- I then layered on the Marc Anthony True Professional Bye.Bye Frizz Keratin Smoothing Blow Dry Cream($8.99) mixed with the Marc Anthony True Professional Bye.Bye Frizz Leave-In Conditioner ($8.99) to keep the hair moisturized while also adding shine.
- Using an Ibiza boar bristle round brush, I blow dried her hair section by section. Once the hair was dry, I appliedthe Marc Anthony True Professional Bye.Bye Frizz 8-in-1 Perfecting Serum ($8.99) to the ends to tame any frizz.
- Next, I added the Marc Anthony True Professional Dream Big Volume Volumizing Super Powder ($8.99) to the roots of her hair to give it a little lift and give the hair a good grit. I then flat ironed her hair to create a glass finish and gathered it into a low bun and secured it with French pins.
- I completed the look with the Marc Anthony Dream Big Volume Thick & Full Hairspray ($8.99) and a small tooth brush to create a sleek, clean-cut style.
- The finishing touch? I applied a few more pumps of the Marc Anthony True Professional Bye.Bye Frizz 8-in-1 Perfecting Serum ($8.99) to tame flyaways and create a super gloss finish.