Julia Garner: Get Her Emmy Look!

Julia Garner, best known for her badass role as Ruth Langmore in the drama series Ozark, has won her first Emmy award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series”—beating out all 4 of your favorite GOT characters.

The Actress stunned the TV world with her Emmy award win, looking FABULOUS on stage in her timeless purple Cong Tri gown and sleek, frizz-free updo. The inspo behind her look? Celebrity Hairstylist Bobby Eliot states “The inspiration started with her dress. I wanted to keep the look timeless and sleek to compliment her amazing gown.” His secret to taming her curly hair and creating a sleek, slick back bun? Marc Anthony True Professional (and the whole look cost less $50!). Below, you’ll find all of the products Bobby Eliot used from the drugstore beauty brand to create this timeless look.

Celebrity Hairstylist Bobby Eliot for Marc Anthony True Professional on Julia Garner’s Timeless Clean-Cut Bun