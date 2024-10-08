Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/8/2024: Hair Metal Night

Tonight is Hair Medal Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! ! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Eleven couples will compete tonight and two will be sent home tonight.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Gene Simmons is a guest judge.

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Livin’ On a Prayer by Bon Jovi

Sammi: It is a fun way to open the night. He really channels his inner rock star with this dance, complete with technique, stripping and attack. WOW!

Bruno: He put everything into it, but he needs to not cut things short…and RELAX!

Carrie Ann: She loves the attack of the dance, but he needs to tune it in a bit more.

Derek: He needs to work on timing, but he otherwise liked it.

Gene: They are HOT HOT HOT.

Scores: 7-7-9-7=30—60 total

Celebrity: Reginald VelJohnson

Claim to Fame: Family Matters star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: I Wanna Rock by Twisted Sister

Sammi: He is just too cute for words. Trying to dance with a knee replacement, being in so pain and trying to make Emma happy….I have to give him so much credit.

Carrie Ann: There is something about him that is so engaging.

Derek: It was a job well done.

Gene: Everyone loves him.

Bruno: He enjoys him.

Scores: 6-5-5-5=21/40—40 total

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Jive

Song: We’re Not Gonna Take It by Twisted Sister

Sammi: She is definitely one of the best dancers of the season so far. Every routine is better than the next and she always has the whole package—technique, spirit and fire on the dance floor. Love her!

Derek: She is in a league of her own.

Gene: He fogged up her glasses and is beautiful.

Bruno: She is natural but offers places to improve.

Carrie Ann: She could be a bit sharper but did well.

Scores: 8-8-9-8=33/40—69 total

Celebrity: Brooks Nader

Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Nothin’ But A Good Time by Poison

Sammi: The pole dancing was a nice touch. She proved tonight she is in it to win it and here to stay. What a vast improvement in her dancing!

Gene: Her personality is out of this world.

Bruno: She improved all the way.

Carrie Ann: She showed she has something to prove.

Derek: It was impressive.

Scores: 8-8-9-8=33/40—total 61

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Here I Go Again by Whitesnake

Sammi: This is fantastic. He is improving leaps and bounds as a dancer and performer and I am here for it! He is such a joy to watch.

Bruno: He loved it!

Carrie Ann: He did well, but wants him to understand the movement.

Derek: He listened and improved on what the judges told him, which helped his dance.

Gene: He compares him to Superman.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32—62 total

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Walk This Way by Aerosmith

Sammi: He definitely improved from last night. He still has a ways to go, but he seems to have really taken things seriously tonight and gave it his all!

Carrie Ann: He is back in the game.

Derek: He is the comeback king.

Gene: It was a slam dunk.

Bruno: It was a heroic, monumental comeback.

Scores: 8-7-7-7=29/40—total

Celebrity: Eric Roberts

Claim to Fame: Academy Award nominated actor

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: Cherry Pie by Warrant

Sammi: He is such a joy to watch. His determination is amazing and inspirational. I can’t help but admire him for going out there and doing something so out of his comfort zone.

Eric: He loves his determination and spirit.

Gene: He loves his heart.

Bruno: Good effort, but work on timing.

Carrie Ann: She sees him and the confidence growing.

Scores: 6-5-6-5=22/40—46 total

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Cum On Feel Da Noize by Quiet Riot

Sammi: I kind of like her outfit and WOW, she is a spitfire. I want to be besties with her.

Her dancing is improving each and every week and she has such happiness that increases with every performance. She kind of reminds me of Laila Ali from season 4.

Gene: It was magnificent.

Bruno: It was wild and wonderful, but she made some mistakes.

Carrie Ann: She loves her emotion and watching her and she is amazing.

Derek: She is going to keep doing well and improving.

Scores: 7-6-76=26/40—46 total

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Paso Doble

Song: The Final Countdown by Europe

Sammi: This is by far my favorite dance of the night! She is on fire and WOW, can she dance. Get it, girlfriend!

Bruno: She put everything into it.

Carrie Ann: She is exciting, unpredictable and dances on the edge.

Derek: It was a beautiful, strong dance.

Gene: She is beautiful and she delivers.

Scores: 8-8-7-8=31/40—62 total

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Paso doble

Song: You Give Love a Bad Name by Bon Jovi

Sammi: She is the definition of sassy. Everything she does is sassy personified. Her dancing is improving and she just has so much power in every move.

Carrie Ann: It was a strong performance, but she made some mistakes.

Derek: Overall, it was a job well done.

Gene: He is the fan of the bad girl/bad boy.

Bruno: He enjoyed it, but there were some mistakes.

Scores: 7-7-5-7=26/40—total 56

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Tango

Song: Rock You Like a Hurricane by Scorpions

Sammi: What a way to end the night! He is definitely one of the biggest contenders of the season and I love every single moment of this performance.

Derek: This is one of the best tangos from a male celebrity ever.

Gene: He is powerful, attractive and getting better and better.

Bruno: That is how you rock a tango and become the leader of the pack.

Carrie Ann: It was phenomenal.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40—total 70

Results: Joey and Jenna, Brooks and Gleb, Stephen and Rylee and Chandler and Brandon are all safe. Joining them are Jenn and Sasha, Phaedra and Val, Danny and Whitney and Dwight and Daniella.

Ilona and Alan, Reginald and Emma and Eric and Britt are in the maybe bottom three.

Safe: Ilona and Alan

Eliminated: Reginald and Emma and Eric and Britt

More next week, stay tuned.