The Masked Singer 8 Premiere Recap for 9/21/2022
The Harp
Song: Perfect by P!nk
Clues: Auditioned for the biggest show in the world, got rejected, landed a new opportunity and wants to be a role model for outsiders, won awards for singing, acting and comedy.
Sammi: Her voice is lovely and she seems to have a good stage presence. However, between the voice being disguised and the clues, this can literally be 90% of the women in Hollywood. I honestly have no idea as to who this could be right now.
Jenny McCarthy: Fantasia or Jordin Sparks
Nicole Scherzinger: No guess
Robin Thicke: Queen Latifah
Dr. Ken: Jennifer Hudson
The Hedgehog
Song: Love Me Do by The Beatles
Clues: Naked in Playboy, in one of the biggest groups of all time, sang at some of the biggest venues and events in the world, performed for many major celebrities. He also won a Tony and a Grammy.
Sammi: He is adorable and seems very fun. The accent kind of sounds like it is British….but again, I cannot think of who it could be.
Ken: Ringo Starr or Elton John
Robin: Eric Idle
Jenny: John Cleese or Michael Palin
Nicole: Bill Nighy
Hummingbird
Song: I Don’t Wanna Be by Gavin DeGraw
Clues: Dominating the Super Bowl, competition is in his DNA special awards that are out of this world and are silver–but not second place.
Sammi: It sounded more karaoke than competition singing, but it was still a fun performance. I know this is a football player– but since he mentioned a silver award, it is possible it is someone who was on Dancing With The Stars….maybe Emmett Smith or Donald Driver?
Ken: Peyton Manning or Tom Brady
Jenny: Chad Kroeger
Knight
Song: Puttin’ on the Ritz by Fred Astaire
Clues: He did hosting and threw chairs.
Sammi: He is quite charming with his performance and there is something about him that just makes me smile. I am not sure he is the strongest singer, but he certainly has the best personality so far.
Based on the chair throwing and hosting clues, I am going to go with the legendary Geraldo Rivera.
Ken: David Hasselhoff
Jenny: William Shatner
Robin: Jerry Springer or Weird Al
Unmasking 1: The Knight
Final Guesses:
Ken: David Hasselhoff
Jenny: William Shatner
Nicole: John Lithgow
Robin: Weird Al
The IDENTITY OF THE KNIGHT IS…..WILLIAM SHATNER!!!
Unmasking 2: The Hedgehog
Final Guesses:
Nicole: Bill Nighy
Ken: Elton John
Robin: Eric Idle
Jenny: John Cleese
The IDENTITY OF THE HEDGEHOG IS ERIC IDLE!!!
Unmasking 3: The Hummingbird
Final Guesses: ARE NEXT WEEK…..STAY TUNED!