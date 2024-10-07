Dancing With the Stars Recap for 10/7/2024: Soul Train Night

Tonight is Soul Train Night ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! ! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Eleven couples will compete tonight and tomorrow night, with another double elimination at the end of the second night.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge. Rosie Perez is a guest judge.

After a fun Soul Train themed opening act and some history on how it all began, we get down to business!

As an aside, there were 14 MILLION votes in the last episode.

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Think by Aretha Franklin

Sammi: She is such a ball of energy, I love it! Despite being nervous about performing tonight, she is doing well and seems to be taking what Val and the judges say to heart. It is obvious she is listening to their critiques and using it to be a better dancer.

Derek: She has soul! Despite a couple minor issues, he loved it.

Bruno: She is retro fabulous, but he wants her to work on frame a bit.

Carrie Ann: She is the queen and killing it.

Rosie: She knows how to boogie!

Scores:8-8-7-7=30/40

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Lady Marmalade by LaBelle

Sammi: She is so sassy on and off the dance floor. She is improving leaps and bounds from week one and seems to really be relaxing and enjoying herself with this performance.

Bruno: She did a proper foxtrot and did well despite a small mistake.

Carrie Ann: She has improved so much since day one and did a beautiful job.

Rosie: Kudos to her on all she has accomplished on and off the dance floor.

Derek: She over swayed but did a beautiful job.

Scores: 8-8-7-7=30/40

Celebrity: Eric Roberts

Claim to Fame: Academy Award nominated actor

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Let’s Stay Together by Al Green

Sammi: The way he wants to do this for his wife is so sweet. Despite doing a very basic foxtrot, he seems to be really focusing on the movements and working hard to make Britt proud. I am also seeing quite a bit of improvement. I give him so much credit for doing the show, like Carrie Ann said, being in pain like that is tough and he seems to be taking it all in stride. He is also so endearing and cute to watch.

Carrie Ann: This is what makes her heart sing and is what the show is all about.

Rosie: She is so proud of her friend!

Derek: He loves the clarity and calmness of the dance and it is beautiful.

Bruno: He is more at ease and can see more movement and content.

Scores: 7-6-5-6=24/40

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Superstition by Stevie Wonder

Sammi: They are too cute for words. Their smiles are contagious, he looks like he is having a blast while also pulling off a fun, challenging routine…AND he makes it look effortless. They are my favorite of the night so far.

Rosie: He is so cute but work on the timing and stiffness.

Derek: He explains on how to improve the frame, but loved the tricks and energy.

Bruno: It was like 1972 prom night, but work on timing and musicality.

Carrie Ann: He got ahead of the beat, so she explains how he can feel the beat.

Scores: 8-8-7-7=30/40

Celebrity: Brooks Nader

Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Rumba

Song: Sexual Healing by Marvin Gaye

Sammi: Alfonso is right, everyone needs to turn on the cold showers after watching because that was HOT AF. Their chemistry is like nothing I have ever seen on the show before….except for maybe Gleb’s dance with Jana Kramer. WOW!

Derek: That dance made him pregnant. He wanted more technique, though.

Bruno: Brilliant, but keep the tension all the time.

Carrie Ann: She has potential to go far but needs to focus on the technique.

Rosie: Incorporate the entire body and trust in yourself.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Jive

Song: Shout by The Isley Brothers

Sammi: Sorry, Stephen, but this is my favorite of the night now. They hit every move, stayed with the music and had so much fun and spirit thrown in. I loved every moment of that dance!

Bruno: It was like watching the Flash doing the jive….and he had great timing and musicality.

Carrie Ann: She loved every moment!

Rosie: He knows how to boogie and do it well. The sex appeal was off the charts.

Derek: He nailed the back flip, moves and sex appeal.

Scores: 9-9-8-8=34/40

Derek teaches us how to do five dances to the same song by changing the beat.

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Let’s Groove by Earth, Wind and Fire

Sammi: For someone who had two days to practice, he seemed to retain the dance moves and pull off a decent routine. They were fun to watch and his smile is contagious.

Carrie Ann: It was hard to watch because she knows he can do better.

Rosie: She loves the passion, but he needs to work harder.

Derek: He is a good showman, but needs more practice.

Bruno: He enjoyed it, but thinks he can improve.

Scores: 6-6-5-6=23/40

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Dancing Machine by Jackson 5

Sammi: He seems to really be committed to dancing. That being said, he seemed a bit nervous tonight but made up for it with his smile and spirit.

Rosie: She wants to see more confidence from him.

Derek: He loves his personality and thinks he did a great job.

Bruno: It is all coming together, but he needs to work on being more lyrical.

Carrie Ann: He popped this week and is improving.

Scores: 8-8-7-7=30/40

Celebrity: Reginald VelJohnson

Claim to Fame: Family Matters star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: I Can See Clearly Now by Johnny Nash

Sammi: He is so full of joy; I love him so much. He may not be the best dancer, but he is the most fun and most memorable. He reminds me so much of Jerry Springer with his personality and smile. I love it!

Derek: He loves watching him so much and thinks his smile lights up the room.

Bruno: His personality shines and he respects and admires him.

Carrie Ann: She is crying and thinks he seems so sweet and innocent.

Rosie: She loves and adores him.

Scores: 6-5-5-5=21/40

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Fallin’ by Alicia Keys

Sammi: There is a lot of passion in the dance. It is almost like she is letting all her feelings out on the dance floor through the routine…it’s a very unexpected dance, but somehow it works.

Jonothan is in the audience again!

Bruno: It was one of the sexiest Viennese waltzes he has ever seen.

Carrie Ann: It was sassy and outstanding.

Rosie: It was, hot, fly and all that.

Derek: It was beautiful and her hard work is paying off.

Scores: 8-8-7-8=31/40

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: It’s Tricky by Run DMC

Sammi: What a way to end the night! Wow! They are a delight to watch and have the perfect mix of chemistry, technique and fun! I absolutely adore them together and think she is the biggest one to watch for this season!

Carrie Ann: She is giving Fly Girl and loves the partnership.

Rosie: She got the feeling of soul and Soul Train.

Derek: She danced her pants off.

Bruno: She is another Zendaya.

Scores: 9-9-9-9=36/40

More tomorrow, stay tuned!