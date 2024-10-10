Big Brother 26 Recap for 10/10/2024: The Final POV

Tonight’s episode of Big Brother 26 on CBS picks up where we left off in the POV comp. It is between Cam and Makensy, with Makensy winning the final POV of the season.

Chelsie is happy since this will allow her to decide who will get evicted. Rubina thinks there is a chance she is safe due to the supposed all female alliance.

Cam is disappointed he didn’t win.

Makensy tells Chelsie that she isn’t sure what she is going to do with her power because she thinks Cam is a bigger comp threat, but of course, Rubina has the better social game.

Jury time! Kimo is welcomed into the house, but the previous jurors were hoping for Chelsie or Makensy due to their gameplay.

They all watch the BB comics video and come to the conclusion that Cam is probably throwing comps. They also conclude that Makensy is the one to beat and refer to Chelsie as the resident mob boss.

Season 25 winner Jag returns to share his thoughts on the season. He liked the AI/BB Arena twist, but thinks Makensy evicting Leah was one of the worst moves of the season. However, he likes how Chelsie manipulated Makensy that week and thinks they both are strong players. He thinks Chelsie will win.

As for Rubina, he thinks she has an interesting position in the house due to having two friends on the jury. He also sees Cam as an enigma.

Rubina continues to convince Makensy that she should stay in the house, not only because of the alliance promise, but because she knows Cam will take Chelsie to the final two.

Makensy discusses this with Chelsie, who points out that Rubina has two friends on the jury, which will probably work in her favor if she makes it to the end.

Cam and Makensy talk about her worry that he will take Chelsie to the end. He says a big move would be to take Makensy instead, but she isn’t sure she is buying what he is selling.

Makensy uses the POV and Rubina is evicted! She tells Julie she really isn’t surprised by this turn of events and really would have taken Makensy to the end.

Finale next week, stay tuned!