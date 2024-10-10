Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 10/10/2024

-Magali finding a letter from her husband after almost being eliminated is so sweet. It seems to be giving her the confidence she needed to continue in the competition.

-The chefs now have wake up early and unload a truck full of seafood.

-Uri is in a lot of back pain after the dinner service the night before and unloading the truck.

-The individual challenge has the chefs making hot seafood appetizers. All the while Brandon and Egypt seem to be butting heads in the kitchen, while Kyle struggles with making sauce.

-Ann Marie struggles with making caviar and ends up leaving it out of her dish.

-Before long, time is up and it is time for Chef Gordon Ramsay to taste and award points to the dishes. It is a close call, but in the end, the red team wins and gets to go on a kayaking trip on the Mystic River. The blue team will have to prep and cook seafood.

-Shant is also injured. He hurt his neck and shoulder when unloading the truck.

-The ladies are having a wonderful time, while the guys grumble through their punishment.

-Uri is also in a lot of pain from his own injury and is at a loss as to what to do. He decides to stick it out but is still in a lot of pain.

-Shant is in the hospital and must withdraw from the competition.

-Uri also decides to withdraw due to his injury and the fact that he doesn’t want to let his team down.

-Dinner service begins! The red team burns flatbread, infuriating Chef Gordon Ramsay. However, Brittany (who is in charge of it) pulls it together and is able to get things rolling again.

-The blue team also runs into issues, but are also able to get things under control.

-It seems like smooth sailing for both teams….for now.

-Before long, both teams are running into issues. The red team falls behind, while the blue team overcooks the salmon and undercooks the steaks.

-All the while, the dinner guests are getting impatient.

-Egypt seems to be trying to take over, which drives his team crazy.

-There are a few more hiccups, but both teams finish the dinner service.

-The red team wins, which means that the blue team will have to nominate two chefs for elimination.

-The blue team debates on who to eliminate, with Brandon and Egypt being top contenders.

-Corbin and Egypt are up for elimination due to them butting heads and messing up at their dinner service station. Egypt is accused of having an ego, while Corbin was accused of being disconnected.

-Corbin is eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned.