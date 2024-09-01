THE ORIGINALS: Ne Me Quitte Pas Trailer

TV News

WHO IS ELIJAH MIKAELSON? — In the immediate aftermath of having his memory erased by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) awakens to find himself in the middle of nowhere and without a clue as to who he is.  Unable to control his instinctive vampire ways, Elijah encounters Antoinette (guest star Jaime Murray), a beautiful and free-spirited vampire, who helps him navigate his new life.  However, a run-in with Klaus (Joseph Morgan) threatens to destroy the peace he’s finally found.  Joseph Morgan directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise (#503).  Original airdate 5/2/2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5dtSbWOTysY

