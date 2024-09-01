TV News

SUPERNATURAL: Funeralia Preview  

ANGELS, WITCHES AND REAPERS, OH MY – Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) must stop Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell), who is on a deadly mission.  Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) looks to heaven to recruit angels for an impending invasion but is shocked by not only what he finds, but who. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed the episode written by Steve Yockey (#1319).  Original airdate 4/19/2018.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfHUIa4-WSc

