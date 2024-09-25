The Masked Singer Recap for 9/25/2024

Welcome to The Masked Singer season twelve on Fox! Nick Cannon returns as host, while Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora, Dr. Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke return as judges.

Buffalo: He is introduced by Nick Lachey and sings I Just Died in Your Arms Tonight by Cutting Crew. The act begins with one and then adds three of them! They are pretty good and it is a cute way to begin the season.

Clues: A crown, being in two big sitcoms and getting a start at a cattle call.

Guesses include Earth, Wind and Fire and the rest of 98 Degrees.

Woodpecker: Jenifer Lewis introduces her before she takes on Flowers by Miley Cyrus. The performance is sweet and cute. Her voice sounds familiar, but I cannot place it, and it is driving me crazy. I am getting Disney vibes from her, so maybe Selena Gomez?

Clues: World record, mogul, friend of Beyonce.

Guesses: Willow Smith, Cardi B, Hallie Bailey, Keke Palmer.

Leaf Sheep: She sings I Like It, I Love It by Tim McGraw after being introduced by Demarcus Ware. The performance is quite energetic and fun and brings a smile to my face. Again, the voice sounds familiar, but I cannot for the life of me begin to guess his identity.

Clues: Sluggish but was stronger in his time, topped country charts, Hall of Fame, revived a franchise.

Guesses: Tom Brady, John Elway, Troy Aikman.

Showbird: Joel McHale introduces her before she does her rendition of Just Fine by Mary J Blige.

Clues: She was a tomboy and nerd, gavel, in some of the biggest blockbusters of all time,popcorn.

Guesses: Jennifer Hudson, Taraji P Henson, Kerry Washington.

Ship: Jewel introduces her before she sings Pompeii by . This is the BEST performance of the night. I am completely blown away by how amazing she sounds…WOW!

Clues: Made history with massive hits and became lost at sea before coming back to shore, TV, cowboy hat.

Guesses: Cyndi Lauper, Joan Osbourne, Enya, Sarah McLachlan

The first singer to unmask is Leaf Sheep. He is none other than….JOHN ELWAY!!!

