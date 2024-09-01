TV News

ARROW: The Dragon Preview

By on Sunday, September 1, 2024

Originally posted on April 19, 2018 @ 1:25 pm

DIAZ SETS HIS SIGHTS ON THE QUADRANT — Looking to expand his empire, Diaz (guest star Kirk Acevedo) and Laurel (Katie Cassidy) meet with The Quadrant, a coalition of mafia families who run national organized crime.  Meanwhile, after Oliver’s (Stephen Amell) recent decision, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) double their efforts on building Helix Dynamics.  Gordon Verheul directed the episode written by Spiro Skentzos & Elizabeth Kim (#619).  Original airdate 4/19/2018.— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wv2s9Vx-nHY

