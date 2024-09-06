Maury Povich Receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Celebrated journalist Connie Chung presents her husband, legendary talk show host Maury Povich, with the Daytime Emmys® Lifetime Achievement Honor at the Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle ceremony on December 16, 2023, following a tribute package featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson, Lewis Black, Karamo Brown, Michael Wilbon and Tony Kornheiser.

Of her husband, Chung says, “My husband, Maury Povich, is the GOAT, the greatest of all time. Maury is the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television.” She continues, “I know that you think he’s been determining the paternity of every child in America all his life, but nooo, in his 67 freaking years in television, he’s been a news reporter and a news anchor and old fashion talk show host interviewing world leaders, politicians, members of Congress, authors, movie stars and even Julia Child.”

Povich joins the stage to cheers of “Maury, Maury, Maury!” and quips of his wife, “I’m a bit confused because this is a trailblazing television journalist. The Jackie Robinson of Asian American TV anchors. She’s a multiple Emmy winner. She’s won a Peabody Award. She’s a Harvard fellow, and her husband is getting a lifetime achievement.”

After reflecting on his career path and acknowledging his beloved family, Povich closes with this anecdote, “years ago, when ‘A Current Affair’ was hot, and it was nominated for some awards, and Rupert Murdoch used to tell me all that time ‘don’t particularly think about that Maury, we’re more interested in winning viewers than awards.’” Povich raises his Emmy in the air and responds, “Rupert, the hell with that.”