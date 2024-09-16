Originally posted on August 16, 2024 @ 7:19 am
Hallmark Plus Launches on September 10th
STUDIO CITY, CA – August 14, 2024 – New streaming service and membership program Hallmark+ delivers the very best of Hallmark all in one place launching Tuesday, September 10. Premiering day and date with the service are the highly anticipated original series The Chicken Sisters based on the New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name by KJ Dell’Antonia, and the new, unscripted series Celebrations with Lacey Chabert, hosted by the perennial Hallmark fan-favorite as she helps shine a light on unsung heroes making a positive impact in their communities.
Hallmark+ members will be able to enjoy additional premieres all month long, with three new installments of popular franchise The Jane Mysteries starring Jodie Sweetin (Fuller House) and Stephen Huszar (Navigating Christmas). The Love on the Danube movie trilogy takes viewers on a breathtaking river cruise stopping in picturesque European ports. Hallmark fan-favorites including Nazneen Contractor (Charmed), Wes Brown (Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up), Jessica Sipos (Betty’s Bad Luck in Love), Dan Jeannotte (Sense and Sensibility), Sarah Power (Good Witch), Brendan Penny (Chesapeake Shores) and Catherine Disher (Good Witch) star as cruise passengers who are ready for adventure and romance.
ORIGINAL PREMIERE HIGHLIGHTS FOR SEPTEMBER ON HALLMARK+
The Chicken Sisters – **SERIES PREMIERE** Tuesday, September 10
Created for television and executive produced by Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical, The Goldbergs), the eight-episode series is a family drama dipped in southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance. The setting is the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’families fractured and the locals taking sides. When the popular cooking competition show Ultimate Kitchen Clash comes to town, it could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled.
Based on the NY Times Bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection The Chicken Sisters by KJ Dell’Antonia, the series boasts an impressive cast, including Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale), Lea Thompson (Back to the Future) and Wendie Malick (Just Shoot Me!) as the women at the heart of the restaurant rivalry. James Kot (Virgin River), Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets), Ektor Rivera (Groundswell) and Jake Foy (Ride) round out the supporting cast. Emmy Award-winning actress Margo Martindale (Justified) lends her voice as the nearly omniscient Narrator, who serves up history and offers country fried context the way only the best town gossip can.
Please note: Following the first episode, new episodes premiere every Thursday starting on September 12.
Celebrations with Lacey Chabert – **SERIES PREMIERE** Tuesday, September 10
Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is a new aspirational series executive produced and hosted by Hallmark fan-favorite Lacey Chabert. Known for her multitude of starring roles in Hallmark movies over the years, Chabert will bring her passion for celebrating everyday heroes to this 10-episode series. The show follows Chabert as she surprises deserving individuals who are making a positive impact in their communities with the celebration of a lifetime. With the help of professional party planners, celebrity friends and a team of volunteers, Chabert will have just three days to create an unforgettable event, blending heartwarming stories with dazzling celebrations.
Please note: Following the first episode, new episodes premiere every Thursday starting on September 12.
Love on the Danube Trilogy
September will also see the premiere of the Love on the Danube movie trilogy on Hallmark+. The trilogy, set against the picturesque backdrop of a European river cruise, includes three romantic tales.
|The Jane Mysteries
Three new installments of The Jane Mysteriesmovies will give mystery fans much to “stream about” in September with three new movies that follow Jane (Sweetin), a singer-turned-sleuth, and Detective John Cameron (Huszar) as they solve intriguing cases that will keep fans on guessing along the way.
Hallmark VIP Movie Pass
Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley, Hallmark VIP Movie Pass features stars of favorite Hallmark movies as they share behind-the-scenes stories, personal anecdotes and participate in fun activities, trivia and games. Ten of Hallmark’s beloved films are spotlighted including Blind Date Book Club, Branching Out, The Wedding Veil, Curious Caterer: Fatal Vows, The Professional Bridesmaid, Girlfriendship, Notes of Autumn, Haul Out the Holly, My Christmas Family Tree and The Gift of Peace.
