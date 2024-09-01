Callan McAuliffe Promoted to Series Regular on The Walking Dead

Good news for AMC’s The Walking Dead fans! It was just announced that show star Callan McAuliffe has been promoted to a series regular.

The actor plays Alden and has been on the show since season eight. He has appeared in eight episodes so far and has spent his time as a prisoner and proving he is not really a Savior. There is no word yet as to where his character will go in the future, but Hollywood Reporter infers that he may eventually become a love interest for Maggie.

Avi Nash, who plays recurring character Siddiq, was also promoted to a series regular.

More information on Callan:

Callan McAuliffe is making waves as a young Australian actor, currently enjoying an international career trajectory in the USA, UK and Australia. At just 23-years-old, Callan is known for his chameleon-like acting abilities and linguistic skills. Callan’s most prominent featured roles include the lead role of “Bryce” in Rob Reiner’s Flipped, “Sam” in Spielberg and Michael Bay’s I Am Number Four and “Young Gatsby” in The Great Gatsby with Baz Lurhman.

In 2017 Callan was cast as the new recruit on the global phenomenon The Walking Dead as “Alden”. In May 2018 he was promoted to a series regular on the show which recently began filming its ninth season. In addition to filming The Walking Dead, Callan McAuliffe wrapped the coming of age film, Summer Night, with Producer James Ponsoldt (Spectacular Now and The Circle). The film will be due for release later this year.