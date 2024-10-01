Hallmark Announces Upcoming Projects

Today, Hallmark announced the upcoming launch of Hallmark+, a new comprehensive streaming service that seamlessly integrates ad-free viewing with exclusive retail and product benefits, offering fans an unparalleled Hallmark lifestyle experience. Launching mid-September, Hallmark+ will fulfill the growing desire for people to immerse themselves in the many beloved touchpoints of the renowned Hallmark brand, bringing them the very best of Hallmark all in one place. The announcement was made during Hallmark Media’s session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, CA. The transformation from Hallmark Movies Now to Hallmark+ underlines Hallmark’s mission to help fans live their most caring, connected lives. With access to all-new kinds of original, heartwarming content, plus new membership program benefits, Hallmark+ allows members to get rewarded for streaming and shopping at Hallmark Gold Crown Stores or online at Hallmark.com. “Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, President & CEO, Hallmark. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.” Hallmark+ will showcase a diverse array of original titles designed to captivate devoted fans and newcomers seeking fresh and engaging content. Examples of new genres and formats debuting on the service will include: · Hallmark’s first-ever foray into holiday limited series (Holidazed and Mistletoe Murders) and a reality competition series (Finding Mr. Christmas),bringing its pop culture-revered seasonal content to the streaming space like never before · Unscripted, aspirational series with an emphasis on heart, home, and community featuring fan-favorite stars like Lacey Chabert (Celebrations with Lacey Chabert), Wes Brown (Ready, Set, Glow!), Ashley Williams (Small Town Setup), and Luke Macfarlane (Home is Where the Heart Is) · An all-new movie trilogy (Groomsmen) inspired by the success of The Wedding Veil, this time spotlighting the friendship between three leading men played by Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and B.J. Britt · An all-new scripted series adaption of KJ Dell’Antonia’s New York Times bestselling novel and a Reese’s Book Club selection (The Chicken Sisters) In addition to the immersive streaming experience, Hallmark+ members will enjoy a host of new, exclusive benefits and rewards. Membership perks include monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, rewards for shopping, and surprise gifts. Priced at $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, the membership package delivers a distinctive blend of entertainment and rewards, positioning Hallmark+ as the premier destination for Hallmark enthusiasts. HALLMARK MEDIA ANNOUNCES FIRST UNSCRIPTED SLATE FOR NEWLY ANNOUNCED STREAMING SERVICE HALLMARK+ Coming This Fall, Hallmark’s First Reality Competition Series Finding Mr. Christmas Searches for the Next “Hallmark Hunk” New Unscripted Programming Includes Celebrations with Lacey Chabert Starting Mid-September and Ready, Set, Glow!, Hosted by Wes Brown, Debuting This Holiday Season 2025 Premieres Include Small Town SetupHosted by Ashley Williams and Home is Where the Heart Is Hosted by Luke Macfarlane PASADENA, CA – July 11, 2024 – Hallmark Media unveils a robust slate of new, unscripted programming that will premiere on the company’s just announced, streaming service Hallmark+ which replaces Hallmark Movies Now in mid-September. From reality competition to docu-follow series, Hallmark+ will offer subscribers a wide array of new, engaging content. These fresh takes on beloved genres are uniquely Hallmark, with heart at their core and giving fans the opportunity to get to know some of their favorite Hallmark actors as themselves, giving back to the community and bringing incredibly moving, fun and heartfelt stories to the audience. The announcement was made today during Hallmark Media’s session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, CA. “We’re always looking for new ways to expand our content and grow our audiences while staying true to the Hallmark brand that people know and love,” noted Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Our unscripted slate is inspiring, heartwarming and entertaining, with a fresh authenticity so true to Hallmark’s DNA.” Hallmark’s first-ever reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas, will follow 10 promising Hallmark “hunks” who live together and compete against one another for the lead role in an upcoming original holiday movie, premiering later this year during Countdown to Christmas on Hallmark Channel. From festive physical challenges to emotional acting scenes, co-creator, executive producer and host Jonathan Bennett will be Finding Mr. Christmas in this new, eight-episode competition series filled with heart, premiering this Fall on Hallmark+. Hallmark continues to tell the world’s stories about love and family in two upcoming unscripted series including the previously announced Celebrations with Lacey Chabert,premiering mid-September. In this heartfelt news series, Chabert surprises deserving real-life heroes who are making a positive impact in their communities by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime. Debuting this holiday season is Ready, Set, Glow!, a holiday lights showcase spectacular hosted by Hallmark star Wes Brown, who takes viewers around the country to some of the most impressive, festive displays and introduces the special people behind them who share their heartfelt – and often emotional stories – behind their displays and how they contribute to the community. The mission to be in audiences’ hearts and homes continues in 2025 with two additional unscripted series. Small Town Setup gives parents the chance to play matchmaker for their adult kids who have moved away to the “big city” and return to their hometown, unaware the search for their happily ever after is awaiting them. Hosted by Luke Macfarlane, Home is Where the Heart Is features the Hallmark star and woodworker extraordinaire as he lends his talents to room renovations in a family’s home that holds meaning to them. In addition to transforming the space, Luke will craft a handmade piece for the family. As announced today at TCA, Hallmark+ is the company’s reimagined subscription streaming service and membership program that allows viewers to immerse themselves in the world of Hallmark with exclusive access to new, original movies series and reward perks. More about each program below: Celebrations with Lacey Chabert – September 2024 Celebrations with Lacey Chabert follows the beloved Hallmark Channel star and philanthropist Chabert as she surprises deserving members of the community who are making a positive impact on the world by throwing them the celebration of a lifetime. This aspirational and visually rich series combines heart, the spirit of generosity and dazzling events as Chabert and her team plan epic surprise parties to give back to those who are making a positive impact. With the help of professional party planners, loving family members or dear friends and a team of volunteers, Chabert will have just three days to plan and execute a one-of-a-kind event that will create lasting memories for each worthy guest of honor and their families. Chabert will occasionally pull in a few celebrity friends and co-stars from viewers’ favorite Hallmark movies to roll up their sleeves and join in the fun. The series goes beyond the surface to give back to these remarkable recipients in a meaningful way while creating the most memorable parties. Celebrations with Lacey Chabert is produced by UNConventional Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television Non-Fiction. Executive producers are UNConventional’s Gena McCarthy, Sony Pictures Television’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, along with Jill Garelick-Aron, Ashley Franklin and Chabert. Finding Mr. Christmas – Fall 2024 Ten aspiring actors compete in a variety of entertaining challenges, with a Hallmark twist, to be crowned Hallmark’s next leading man and take home the title of “Mr. Christmas” in Hallmark’s first reality competition series, Finding Mr. Christmas. Co-created, executive produced and hosted by Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls, The Holiday Sitter) and starring lead judge Melissa Peterman (Reba, Haul Out the Holly), special guest judges will join this duo throughout the series and put these “hunky” men to the test to determine who has the most talent, heart, authenticity and charisma to be the next Hallmark superstar. At the finale, the winner will receive a special leading role in one of this year’s Countdown to Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel. Finding Mr. Christmas is produced by Hallmark Media and Super Delicious. The series is co-created by Jonathan Bennett and Ben Roy. Executive producers are Cara Tapper, Adam Cohen, Joanna Vernetti, Bennett, Roy and Trish Gold. Ready, Set, Glow! – Holiday 2024 Get into the holiday spirit this holiday season on Hallmark+ by witnessing extraordinary light displays across the country in the new unscripted series, Ready, Set, Glow! In this three-episode limited series, host Wes Brown (Haul out the Holly: Lit Up, Sweet Pecan Summer) will travel to some of the most beautiful holiday light displays of individual family homes, groups of neighbors who decorate the full block, or a town’s festive holiday installation. This merry and heartwarming series will enchant viewers as they hear these hometown holiday enthusiasts’ moving backstories and why they spread holiday cheer in their communities. Ready, Set, Glow! is from Glass Entertainment Partners. Executive producers are Nancy Glass, Danny Passman, Matt Carter and Wes Brown. Small Town Setup – 2025 Explore the unique charm of small-town America and its welcoming community in this heartwarming unscripted, romantic comedy docu-style dating series, Small Town Setup hosted by Ashley Williams. In each episode, we meet different hometown parents with a big problem – their successful adult child is living far away in a big city – and is still single. The couple gathers their neighbors and asks for help to find a match for their them to go out with. Now, the entire community is on the hunt to find the best three daters for the “city single” to go on dates with, in the hopes that they will fall in love, move back home and live happily ever after. Based on Keshet Broadcasting’s International Emmy®-nominated original format entitled Dear Neighbors. Produced by Keshet Studios, Small Town Setup will be executive produced by Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott and Rebecca Mayer, Keshet International’s Keren Shahar, and Keshet Media Group’s Avi Nir, alongside Showrunner/Executive Prodducer Ailee O’Neill and Host/Executive Producer Ashley Williams. Co-Executive Producers include Ben Long and Nieshia Crawford. Home is Where the Heart Is – 2025 Luke Macfarlane, a Hallmark fan favorite andtalented wood worker, hosts this heartwarming home renovation series. In each episode, one family invites him inside a once-glorious house that has either been inherited or holds special meaning to them but is long overdue for some TLC. Luke works with a talented team to seamlessly blend the past and the present, creating a beautiful, reimagined space that feels refreshed and welcoming, but maintains the heart, love, and charm that has been present inside its walls for decades. Home is Where the Heart Is is from Maven Creative Media with Nikki Ray Media as production partner. Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, Luke Macfarlane, Mike Sheerin, Tanya Linto and Megan Bidner are executive producers. # # # YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED IT’S THREE TIMES THE FRIENDSHIP, FUN AND ROMANCE WHEN JONATHAN BENNETT, TYLER HYNES AND B.J. BRITT STAR IN THE GROOMSMEN, A NEW, ORIGINAL MOVIE TRILOGY PREMIERING THIS FALL ON HALLMARK+ Hilarious and Heartwarming Adventure of Life, Love and Matrimony Told from the Male Perspective Shot Entirely on Location Against the Picturesque Backdrops of Greece and Bulgaria PASADENA, CA – July 11, 2024 – The romantic comedy script gets flipped as the quest for love is told from the male perspective when Jonathan Bennett (Christmas on Cherry Lane, The Holiday Sitter), Tyler Hynes (Shifting Gears, Three Wise Men and a Baby) and B.J. Britt (A Christmas Serenade, The Holiday Stocking) star as three best friends who stand up for each other on the biggest days of their lives in The Groomsmen, a new, original movie trilogy for Hallmark+ premiering this Fall. The announcement was made today during Hallmark Media’s session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, CA. The Groomsmen trilogy takes viewers on the journey of a lifetime as three best friends come together to celebrate their wedding days in the breathtaking destinations of Greece, Italy and Bulgaria. As they navigate complex relationships with friends, love interests and family members, this movie trilogy is filled with heart, humor and charm. Pete (Britt), a kind-hearted pediatrician with a penchant for planning; Danny (Bennett), a baseball coach with a heart of gold; and Jackson (Hynes), a stylish and charming social media agent, lean on each other and draw strength from the bonds they share from the special brotherhood built over the years. “We can’t wait for viewers to come along on these romantic journeys in new and fresh ways as we tell this story from the groom’s side for the first time ever,” began Philicia Kennedy-Flamer, Manager, Programming, Hallmark Media. “Jonathan, Tyler and B.J. are a dream team. Their performances are infused with a humor and warmth that brings these stories to life beyond our expectations and created something truly special.” The Groomsmen First Look, The Groomsmen Second Chances and The Groomsmen Last Danceare from Groomsmen Road Productions Ltd. Jonathan Bennett, Tyler Hynes and Ryan M. Murphy are executive producers. Allen Lewis, Ron Oliver and Marnie Young are co-executive producers and Kristina Kambitova and Phillip Roth are supervising producers. Charles Cooper is producer. Ron Oliver directed. # # # HALLMARK MEDIA GIVES VIEWERS A SPECIAL GIFT WITH ITS FIRST FORAY INTO THE HOLIDAY LIMITED SERIES GENRE WITH HOLIDAZED PREMIERING THIS HOLIDAY SEASON ON HALLMARK + Star-Studded and Award-Winning Ensemble Cast Includes Dennis Haysbert, John C. McGinley, Loretta Devine, Virginia Madsen and More PASADENA, CA – July 11, 2024 – The undisputed leader in holiday content, Hallmark Media brings its special brand of comfort and joy to the limited series genre with the hijinks, humor and heart of Holidazed. Premiering this holiday season exclusively on Hallmark+, the eight-episode series goes inside the chaos, cheer and challenges that can come with family celebrations, fueled by the sometimes-complex dynamics that don’t always create a picture-perfect holiday. The announcement was made today during Hallmark Media’s session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, CA. The series boasts an all-star cast featuring new faces and returning Hallmark favorites including: Golden Globe Award nominee Dennis Haysbert(24), Erin Cahill (Power Rangers Time Force), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf), Ian Harding(Pretty Little Liars), John C. McGinley(Scrubs), Lindy Booth (The Librarians), Emmy Award winner Loretta Devine (Grey’s Anatomy), Lucille Soong (Fresh off the Boat), Nazneen Contractor (24), Noemi Gonzalez(East Los High), Osric Chau (Supernatural), Rachelle Lefevre (Twilight), Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji) and Academy Award nominee Virginia Madsen (Sideways). Holidazed follows six families from different backgrounds, cultures and generations, all living on the same cul-de-sac, as they gather for the holiday season. During a time when emotions are amplified, each family comes together to celebrate their unique, rich traditions and navigate family eccentricities that ultimately help them discover what they do have in common: LOVE in all its different forms. “Our Christmas movies are a beloved annual tradition for tens of millions of viewers, which has made us synonymous with the merriest time of the year,” began Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “When Gina Matthews and Grant Scharbo came to us with Holidazed, we knew it was time to enter the limited series space – the characters are complex yet relatable and the story they’re telling about these families is filled with humor and heart, which fits perfectly with the Hallmark brand.” Holidazed is from Unity Pictures and Little Engine Productions. The premium series is executive produced by esteemed film and television producer and writer Gina Matthews (Urban Legend, What Women Want, 13 Going on 30, Isn’t It Romantic), Grant Scharbo (Isn’t it Romantic, Missing, The Gates), veteran screenwriter/producer Claudia Grazioso (Are We There Yet?) and Ron French (To All the Boys: Always and Forever). # # # HALLMARK’S NEW, ORIGINAL SERIES THE CHICKEN SISTERS GIVES FLIGHT TO COMPANY’S NEWLY ANNOUNCED STREAMING SERVICE HALLMARK+ WITH MID-SEPTEMBER PREMIERE EMMY AWARD WINNER MARGO MARTINDALE CAST AS THE NARRATOR James Kot, Rukiya Bernard, Ektor Rivera and Jake Foy Round Out the Cast PASADENA, CA – July 11, 2024 – Hallmark Media’s eagerly awaited original series The Chicken Sisters will premiere mid-September, exclusively on Hallmark+, the company’s reimagined ad-free subscription service and membership program that relaunches in tandem with the series’ debut. Adapted from the New York Times bestseller and Reese’s Book Club selection of the same name by author KJ Dell’Antonia, the eight-episode series is created and executive produced by showrunner Annie Mebane (Shrinking, Atypical). The announcement was made today during Hallmark Media’s session at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, CA. Emmy Award-winning actress Margo Martindale (American Crime Story, Cocaine Bear, Justified) brings her voice talent to The Chicken Sisters as the nearly omniscient Narrator. At the start of each episode the Narrator sets up the story as she serves up history and offers country fried context for the characters in the way only the best town gossip can. The network also announced that James Kot (Christmas on Cherry Lane, Virgin River), Rukiya Bernard (Yellowjackets, One Winter Wedding), Ektor Rivera (Groundswell, Sugar Plum Twist) and Jake Foy (Allegiance, Ride) join the previously announced leads Schuyler Fisk (Sam & Kate, Orange County), Genevieve Angelson (The Handmaid’s Tale, Good Girls Revolt), Lea Thompson (Switched at Birth,Back to the Future) and Wendie Malick (Young Sheldon, Shrinking, Just Shoot Me!). The Chicken Sisters is a family drama dipped in southern charm and served up with a saucy side of romance. The setting is the fictional town of Merinac, where a generations-old rift between dueling fried chicken restaurants – Mimi’s and Frannie’s – has left the founders’ families fractured and the locals taking sides. When popular cooking competition show Kitchen Clashcomes to town, this could be the recipe for ending this feud once and for all. But things are fixing to heat up both inside and outside of the kitchen as the reality show spotlight causes sparks to fly as secrets are spilled and feathers get ruffled. The Chicken Sisters is from Fox Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment in association with Lighthouse Pictures and Busy B Entertainment. Annie Mebane, Bradley Gardner, Larry Grimaldi, Ani Kevork, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew, Shawn Williamson and Jamie Goehring are executive producers. International distribution will be handled by Fox Entertainment Global. # # #