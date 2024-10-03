Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/15/2024: Who Was The Fourth Evictee?

We are on the fourth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 26. Deepfake HOH (Quinn as Angela) nominated Tucker, Makensy and Cedric for eviction, but Tucker won POV, so he took himself off the block, resulting in Rubina being the replacement nominee.

Julie Chen Moonves talks about what has happened during the week and shows us what has happened in the house since we last left our houseguests.

Tucker is off the block and Rubina is on, which means that loyalties will be tested tonight. As of now, The Collective alliance is Team Cedric, while those who were Team Tucker are now Team Rubina.

T’Kor and Kim feel left out in the Collective alliance due to Quinn’s actions of telling the other alliance members about the Pentagon alliance. Quinn, for his part, makes it clear that it will not be a good idea to turn on the Collective alliance while Tucker is still in the house.

T’Kor, Kimo, Tucker, Rubina and Brooklyn make another alliance called The Five Pointz. Angela listens in on a conversation with the alliance and begs to join, claiming that she will remain loyal to them. The decide to let her in, with Tucker thinking this can work to their advantage.

Later on, T’Kor and Kimo worry about Quinn turning on them later on in the game, making them worry about who they should vote for during the eviction. They think that things will really become complicated if it ends up being Rubina vs. Cedric.

Brooklyn tells Kimo that they should keep Cedric because they don’t want the Collective alliance to come after them, nor can Tucker know that the house is divided at this point.

Leah wants to keep Rubina because she thinks her showmance with Tucker will lead to them being targeted. She shares this thought with T’Kor and Kimo.

Makensy thinks that Cedric should be evicted because of how he turned on her.

Kimo is in favor of keeping Rubina, but T’Kor is still unsure.

AI Arena comp! They must race to roll large balls up a ramp and smaller ones at them to knock them back down.

Cedric and Rubina struggle, while Makensy dominates the competition. Rubina soon ends up hot on her heels, but it is not enough to secure a win. Makensy is now off the block!

Rubina and Cedric rally to save themselves. Cedric, to his credit, tells Tucker that he will understand if he votes to keep Rubina.

Eviction time! Rubina and Cedric both state their cases as to why they should stay before it is time to put in the votes.

Eviction votes:

Tucker: Cedric

Makensy: Cedric

Quinn: cannot vote due to his power, but brought in to throw everyone off.

Leah: Cedric

Kimo: Cedric

Chelsie: Rubina

T’Kor: Cedric

Brooklyn: Rubina

Cam: Rubina

Joseph: Cedric

In a 6-3 vote, Cedric is evicted from the Big Brother Household.

Everyone hugs him goodbye as he goes to talk to Julie.

But FIRST! America will get to vote for the AI Instigator, which will allow one houseguest to start drama by spreading information via AI versions of the other houseguests for the chance to win a cash prize.

Cedric admits he knew he was going home once Makensy won AI Arena. He also knows Brooklyn voted to keep him and that he was in trouble because T’Kor and Kimo were close with Rubina.

More next week, stay tuned!