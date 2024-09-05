Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/26/2023

It is season 32 on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! It is also airing on Disney +. The show opens with Alfonso Ribero and Julianne Hough doing a space themed introduction, leading into a sexy group dance.

After an introduction of the couples, the show announces that the Mirrorball Trophy will now be called the Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy to honor the late head judge.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as judges.

Star: Xochitl Gomez

Claim to Fame: Baby-Sitters Club Netflix series and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: She is cute as a button and boy, girlfriend can DANCE! She’s got the moves, she’s got the sass and she’s got the spirit! America is going to fall in love with her!

Carrie Ann: She is like a wild stallion with something very special.

Derek: She has lots of personality, but needs to contain her arms a bit. Sensational!

Bruno: She is a Marvel-ette! She needs to work on the feet, but has tons of potential.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Barry Williams

Claim to Fame: Brady Bunch star

Pro: Peta Murgatroyd

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: Sunshine Day! I remember hearing this while watching reruns of the show! He is so adorable….definitely gives Jerry Springer vibes, but I loved it!

Derek: It was fun to watch….he needs to work on the frame, but it warmed his heart.

Bruno: It was a feel-good, gentlemanly dance. He needs to work on some technique, but it was a job well done.

Carrie Ann: This is something beautiful happening.

Scores: 6-5-5-16/30

Star: Tyson Beckford

Claim to Fame: Model/Chippendales

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: He has the swagger and sexiness and seems to have the moves. Give him a chance and he will be one to watch!

Bruno: He needs to work on timing and not doing heel leads, but he has charisma.

Carrie Ann: She loves the commitment and thinks he has potential.

Derek: He has the style, but needs the technique.

Scores: 4-4-4=12/30

Star: Alyson Hannigan

Claim to Fame: American Pie, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and How I Met Your Mother

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: She is the best of the night so far. She has such a fun personality and seems to have taken the practices seriously because her technique is great!

Carrie Ann: Her getting out there is a win! However, she needs to embody the sensual woman inside.

Derek: She needs to work on some of the timing, but she had great personality.

Bruno: She has to be on the beat, but he loves her attitude.

Scores: 5-4-4=13/30

Star: Harry Jowsey

Claim to Fame: Too Hot to Handle

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: He’s also got a ton of swagger. He seems to be uncomfortable, but he is trying to do well.

Derek: It needs work, but he tried.

Bruno: He needs to work a bit harder.

Carrie Ann: She wants more of the shirt off…which is where he is comfortable?

Scores: 4-4-4=12/30

Star: Jason Mraz

Claim to Fame: Grammy winning singer

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance:

Sammi: He reminds me of Andy Grammer and seems to have such a wonderful spirit about him….that was a cute, fun dance and I thoroughly enjoyed it.

Bruno: He had great technique.

Carrie Ann: It was the best dance of the night.

Derek: It was spot on and in the pocket.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Star: Jamie Lynn Spears

Claim to Fame: Zoey 101 and Sweet Magnolias

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Tango

Sammi: She seems so happy to be there, which makes the dance stand out, but she needs to also focus on the technique to make it that much better.

Carrie Ann: She lit up the room, but still has places to improve.

Derek: She has natural ability but agrees on where she should work on in terms of technique.

Bruno: It was ambitious.

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

Star: Adrian Peterson

Claim to Fame: NFL player

Pro: Britt Stweart

Dance: Salsa

Sammi: He is quite good and has decent rhythm. There is also a lot of great chemistry there, which makes the dance stand out even more.

Derek: He was surprised by the lifts and thinks Britt is a great coach.

Bruno: He enjoyed it, but he also gives him pointers on how to improve.

Carrie Ann: He needs refinement before he gets to Emmitt Smith territory.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Star: Lele Pons

Claim to Fame: Social media star/singer

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Tango

Sammi: I am not familiar with her, so I did not know what to expect, but I have to say she is really good. She has nice technique and is able to sell the dance through her charisma and chemistry with Brandon.

Bruno: He loved how she attacked the tango.

Carrie Ann: It was mesmerizing.

Derek: He loved it!

Scores: 6-7-6=19/30

Star: Mira Sorvino

Claim to Fame: Romy and Michele’s High School reunion and Oscar Winner for Mighty Aphrodite

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: She seems to be having fun, but letting the nerves get the best of her….she has a ton of potential and I think once she relaxes she will go far.

Carrie Ann: She is a great dancer and she loves her legs. (as an aside, I’ve always been jealous of her legs….because mine look like they belong on a corgi!)

Derek: She has great potential, but needs to leave the doubts at home.

Bruno: He tells her to stop doubting herself because she has the potential to do well.

Scores: 6-5-6=17/30

Star: Mauricio Umansky

Claim to Fame: RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jive

Sammi: He reminds me of Steve Gutenburg and every dad at a wedding dancing. He is too cute for words and knows how to have fun!

Derek: He reminds him of his dad at his wedding.

Bruno: He was confident and enthusiastic.

Carrie Ann: She liked it, but thinks the salsa will be a better fit next week.

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

Star: Charity Lawson

Claim to Fame: The Bachelorette

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Tango

Sammi: It was the best dance of the night hands down…she really has a flair for dancing and I cannot wait to see what is next for her.

Bruno: It was superb!

Carrie Ann: She is stunning and elegant.

Derek: It was beautiful, precise and elegant.

Scores: 7-7-8=22/30

Star: Matt Walsh

Claim to Fame: Veep/Comedian

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Cha cha cha

Sammi: I know he almost didn’t even dance due to the writer’s strike, but I am glad he did. He seems to be having the time of his life out there and seems to have learned a lot in a short amount of time.

Carrie Ann: He is adorable and fun.

Derek: It was mesmerizing.

Bruno: He was entertaining.

Scores: 4-4-4=12/30

Star: Ariana Madix

Claim to Fame: Vanderpump Rules

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Tango

Sammi: What a way to end the night….and to show off what happened after the Scandoval of it all….she rose and shined like the queen she is tonight….complete with great dancing and an amazing attitude. The revenge dress is icing on the cake.

Derek: It is fantastic and killer.

Bruno: It was red hot.

Carrie Ann: She turned it up.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Jamie Lynn and Alan, Harry and Rylee, Adrian and Britt, Barry and Peta, Mira and Gleb, Charity and Artem, Ariana and Pasha, Jason and Daniella, Xochitl and Val, Lele and Brandon, Alyson and Sasha and Tyson and Jenna are all safe.

Maurico and Emma and Matt and Koko are in the bottom two, with Matt and Koko going home.