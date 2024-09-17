Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/17/2024

Dancing With the Stars Recap for 9/17/2024

Tonight is the season 33 premiere of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars! We have an all star lineup with Olympians, sports legends, a TV dad, TWO Bachelor Nation members and more! Here we are….LIVEEEEE from Hollywood!

Thirteen couples will compete, but only one will win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough host, while Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli judge.

After a fun opening act, we get down to business! It is Personal Anthem Week, as in, they choose the song that most represents them.

Celebrity: Joey Graziadei

Claim to Fame: Bachelor star

Pro: Jenna Johnson

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Dancin’ In The Country by Tyler Hubbard

Sammi: They definitely have chemistry. That leapfrog was a nice touch and he seems to be having a blast. The technique is there, and while he needs a bit of polish, he is pretty good! What a way to kick off the season.

Derek: He needs to work on finesse, but it is fantastic.

Bruno: He charmed everyone with the dance. He has to work on the hips, but he is a natural performer.

Carrie Ann: She loves the confidence, charisma and partnership.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Brooks Nader

Claim to Fame: Sports Illustrated model

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Tango

Song: Piece of Me by Britney Spears

Sammi: Their chemistry is HOT! Like, volcanic. I know she said she had a bone to pick with dance due to her past, but she is really good. Nice lines, decent footwork and legwork. She may end up being a dark horse.

Bruno: She has the looks but needs to work on the footwork and core. Otherwise, it was good.

Carrie Ann: She has a lot of potential….and it was hot. She just needs to trust Gleb.

Derek: She has the potential, but needs to work on some technique. Otherwise, it was a good first dance.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Celebrity: Ilona Maher

Claim to Fame: Olympic rugby player

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Man! I Feel Like A Woman by Shania Twain

Sammi: She is just adorable and fun to watch. She seems to be a bit guarded but taking her time with the dance…which is not necessarily a bad thing. I think she is nervous tonight, but she is definitely one to watch!

Carrie Ann: Well done for day one!

Derek: This arena suits her well, but he wants to see more energy and confidence.

Bruno: She is great and beautiful…now let it all hang out.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

Celebrity: Reginald VelJohnson

Claim to Fame: Family Matters star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Salsa

Song: Motownphilly by Boyz II Men

Sammi: He is the happiest dancer on the show so far. He seems a bit stiff and nervous, but at least had a blast while on stage.

Derek: He loves his spirit and made it work.

Bruno: He was centered but he wants more steps.

Carrie Ann: He has the groove and what he did, he did well.

Scores: 6-5-5=16/30

Celebrity: Danny Amendola

Claim to Fame: NFL star

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Tango

Song: A Bar Song (Tipsy) Remix by Shaboozey and David Guetta

Sammi: It is so cute he is doing this for his mom. He seems to be really concentrating on each movement, which is expected and understandable. He also seems to be taking this seriously, which is a plus. He might be a dark horse.

Bruno: He sees power, focus and determination. He led with total conviction.

Carrie Ann Inaba: She loves his focus and determination…but she wants more personality.

Derek: He is really impressed with the ambition, but watch the posture.

Scores: 7-6-7=20/30

Celebrity: Tori Spelling

Claim to Fame: 90210 star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Trustfall by P!nk

Sammi: She looks like she is having fun and I love the beginning where it looks like she was underwater. The technique needs work, but she makes up for it in spirit.

Carrie Ann: This is day one of her reclaiming herself, but she needs to stop being so timid.

Derek: She has potential and did well.

Bruno: She did well, but has a lot to work on.

Scores: 6-6-5=17/30

Celebrity: Jenn Tran

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Flowers by Miley Cyrus

Sammi: This dance is the biggest revenge dance if I ever saw one. (Sorry, Ariana!) Get it, girl! WOW! She is the second coming of Melissa Rycroft with this journey!

Derek: He sees her potential, but gives her some pointers to improve.

Bruno: It had all the quality of the dance, but she has to work on the technique.

Carrie Ann: It was entertaining!

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30

Celebrity: Chandler Kinney

Claim to Fame: Pretty Little Liars/Zombies star

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Tango

Song: Hot to Go by Chappell Roan

Sammi: She is the best of the night so far. She has the power, the moves and the spirit to make it far…and it is only night one! The two of them are also adorable together and a ball of fun!

Bruno: He gushes over how much he enjoyed the dance.

Carrie Ann: It was amazing and she set the standard for the season.

Derek: He thinks she did well, but offers advice on her legs. He calls her a superstar.

Scores: 8-7-8=23/30

Celebrity: Dwight Howard

Claim to Fame: NBA star

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Salsa

Song: This is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Sammi: Their height difference is cute and challenging, but fun to watch. He very well might take the spirit crown away from Reginald because he looks like he is having a blast out there. It is more clubby than salsa, but I love it!!

Carrie Ann: She has no words….she enjoyed it that much.

Derek: The performance is as big as the height difference. He also love his room brightening smile.

Bruno: He loves their natural connection.

Scores: 8-7-7=22/30

Celebrity: Eric Roberts

Claim to Fame: Academy Award nominated actor

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Old Time Rock and Roll by Bob Seger

Sammi: He also looks like he is having fun. Despite moving slow and precise, it is obvious he is taking this seriously and enjoying it. He reminds me of a fun dad dancing.

Derek: He loves his smile and spirit.

Bruno: He offers him some pointers, but thinks it was a good try.

Carrie Ann: She respects him tremendously. The dance was simple and basic, so she offers him places to improve.

Scores: 5-5-5=15/30

Celebrity: Phaedra Parks

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of Atlanta/reality star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: I’m Every Woman by Whitney Houston

Sammi: The Traitors theme is awesome! She definitely has the moves and the sass to go far and they seem to be developing a sexy chemistry. Love them!

Bruno: He offers her places to improve, but thinks she can improve.

Carrie Ann: She is impressed with her and loves her showing who she is through dance.

Derek: He can’t wait to see what’s next.

Scores: 7-6-6=19/30

Celebrity: Stephen Nedoroscik

Claim to Fame: Olympic gymnast (pommel horse legend)/Penn State alum

Pro: Rylee Arnold

Dance: Jive

Song: Don’t Stop Me Now by Queen

Sammi: The Rubix cube theme is the BEST! I love it He is by FAR my favorite of the night. He is fun, he’s got moves, he is super happy….he is PENN STATE….and he is what the show is all about!

Carrie Ann: He is entertaining and fun, but needs to work on those toes.

Derek: He compares the dance to a Rubix cube and despite being a bit rushed, he loved it.

Bruno: It was an unstoppable explosion of energy.

Scores: 7-7-7=21/30

Celebrity: Anna Delvey

Claim to Fame: Fashionista

Pro: Ezra Sosa

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Sammi: It is a cute dance and they at least look like they are enjoying themselves. What a way to end the night.

Derek: She has the ability to do well and offers her places to improve.

Bruno: She has the pieces, but needs to put it all together.

Carrie Ann: Give her the space and appreciate her dancing.

Scores: 6-6-6=18/30

More next week, stay tuned.