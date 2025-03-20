The episode opened with Karen and Giselle arguing over the lack of Giselle’s romantic interest, Jamal, and his physical presence within her life. Giselle facetimes Jamal in an attempt to get the ladies off her back, but Karen still doesn’t buy it.

Karen attempted to ruin Giselle and Juan’s surprise engagement for Robyn by constantly implying to Robyn that he’s going to propose.

The ladies initiate Wendy into the group by pranking her room with fake snakes and spiders. Wendy blindly falls for it, and runs out of the room scared while everyone else enjoys a friendly laugh at her expense.

Ashley shares with Giselle and Robyn that Monique asked her to write a statement for her case against Candiace. The Green Eyed Bandits immediately defend Candiace, and ask if Ashley is aware if she proceeds with this, there would be no hope in repairing their already severely damaged relationship; Ashley clearly doesn’t care.

Overall this episode wasn’t that bad, but could’ve been much better. I would give it a 5 out of 10.