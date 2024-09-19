Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford

Critics Choice Association to Honor Harrison Ford

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today that legendary actor Harrison Ford will receive the Career Achievement Award at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards. The awards show, hosted by Chelsea Handler, will broadcast LIVE on The CW on Sunday, January 14, 2024 (7:00 – 10:00 pm ET – delayed PT, check local listings).

Ford currently stars in Apple TV+’s comedy series Shrinking for which he earned a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series this year, and stars opposite Helen Mirren in the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923. Ford will next be seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, alongside Anthony Mackie and Liv Tyler.

Harrison Ford has starred in many of the most successful and acclaimed films in cinema history, including the landmark Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises and a total of eight Best Picture Oscar®-nominated movies. Ford has garnered a number of Best Actor award nominations including one Academy Award®, three Golden Globe Awards®, and one BAFTA Award®.

Over the course of his illustrious career, Ford has been repeatedly honored for his contributions to the film industry, including the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award, the American Film Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and more. Ford also received an Honorary César Award in 2010. In 1994, the National Association of Theater Owners named him the Box Office Star of the Century.

Ford returned to the silver screen for his fifth turn as Indiana Jones, working with executive producers Steven Spielberg and George Lucas and director James Mangold, reprising his role as the legendary hero archaeologist. Disney and Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny held its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where Ford was awarded the honorary Palme d’Or for lifetime achievement.

Ford also recently garnered a credit as executive producer on the Annapurna drama series The Staircase, following the true murder trial of Michael Peterson, and starred as John Thornton in Fox’s adaptation of Jack London’s classic novel The Call of the Wild opposite Dan Stevens and Omar Sy. In his first animated role, Ford also voiced the no-nonsense farm dog “Rooster” in Universal Pictures’ The Secret Life of Pets 2 with Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

A native of Chicago, Ford launched his film career in 1973 with the breakthrough role of hot-rodder Bob Falfa in the seminal hit from George Lucas, American Graffiti. Four years later, he reunited with Lucas to play the iconic role of Han Solo in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The sci-fi epic earned 12 Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to become the top-grossing film in history, a record it held for 20 years. In 1981, Ford originated another legendary screen character, Indiana Jones, in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar®-nominated mega-hit Raiders of the Lost Ark. During the 1980s, he starred in the blockbuster sequels for both franchises, which garnered over $1 billion at the global box office.

Ford has also reprised his iconic roles of Rick Deckard in Warner Bros’ Blade Runner 2049 with Ryan Gosling, and Han Solo in Disney’s Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens, which broke numerous box office records, becoming the highest grossing domestic film of all time. Ford’s many other film credits include Francis Ford Coppola’s Oscar®-nominated features The Conversation and Apocalypse Now; Ridley Scott’s 1982 sci-fi classic Blade Runner; Mike Nichols’ Oscar®-nominated romantic comedy Working Girl; Philip Noyce’s Tom Clancy adaptations Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger; Andrew Davis’ The Fugitive; Wolfgang Petersen’s Air Force One; Robert Zemeckis’ What Lies Beneath; Kathryn Bigelow’s K-19: The Widowmaker; Brian Helgeland’s 42; and Gavin Hood’s Ender’s Game.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards will air live on The CW from 7:00 – 10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings). The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations.

As previously announced, “Barbie” leads this year’s film contenders, earning a record-breaking 18 nominations overall. In addition to Best Picture, Best Comedy, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, the film racked up several acting nominations including Best Actress for Margot Robbie, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, Best Supporting Actress for SeeHer award recipient America Ferrera, and Best Young Actor/Actress for Ariana Greenblatt. The “Barbie” soundtrack also garnered an impressive 3 Best Song nominations for “Dance the Night,” “I’m Just Ken,” and “What Was I Made For.” Also up for Best Picture are “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” which each garnered an outstanding 13 nominations, along with “Killers of the Flower Moon” which collected 12 nominations. Rounding out the Best Picture category are “American Fiction,” “Maestro,” “Past Lives,” “Saltburn,” “The Color Purple” and “The Holdovers”.

“The Morning Show” leads the television contenders with 6 nominations. In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned 5 acting nominations including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for both Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Billy Crudup. “Succession” followed with an impressive five nominations overall and “A Small Light,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Beef,” “Lessons In Chemistry,” “Loki,” “Reservation Dogs,” and “The Bear” tied with 4 nominations each.

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP. As announced previously, the awards ceremony will also honor America Ferrera with the 8th annual SeeHer Award.

Sponsors of the Awards include Verizon, Delta Air Lines, FIJI Water, Cold Stone Creamery, Milagro Tequila, Champagne Collet, d’Arenberg and Maison L’Envoyé wines.

Follow the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards on Twitter and Instagram @CriticsChoice and on Facebook/CriticsChoiceAwards. Join the conversation using #CriticsChoiceAwards.