Big Brother 26 Recap for 8/21/2024: Game Changer Time!

Big Brother 26 on CBS opens with the aftermath of the Nomination ceremony. Tucker is happy that people think Quinn is his target, but those in his alliance know that he is really after Brooklyn. She thinks she is there as a pawn, as does Cam. They both think that he is going after Quinn as well.

Quinn, for his part, thinks he is the pawn.

Chelsie is glad she is safe this week, but worries about being backdoored.

Kimo tells Tucker about the Pentagon alliance in hopes of getting on his good side and into the Sixth Avenue alliance. This makes Tucker even happier that Brooklyn is on the block.

Quinn and Brooklyn talk and realize Tucker was playing the both of them.

Angela is one of this week’s Have Nots. Several of the people take her leftover HOH food and eat it without her permission, which upsets her. She is also upset because these are some of her favorite snacks and she is missing out….especially since they are eating it in front of her.

There is a dramatic montage of Brooklyn eating and Angela mourning her stolen food.

Makensy and Joseph will be joining Tucker, Quinn Brooklyn and Cam in the Veto Comp. For the competition, they will need to hide veto memory cards in the house, then search for them.

The one whose card is the last one found will win. Since they all look the same, nobody will know who will be eliminated.

Joseph hides his in Angela’s bag, Brooklyn puts hers in a towel mixed with Quinn’s laundry bag, Tucker’s goes in a hallway drawer, Makensy puts hers in a planter, Quinn puts his in a garment bag and Cam puts his in a pillow.

Brooklyn is eliminated when Quinn finds her card. Cam finds Quinn’s, eliminating him. Tucker finds Makensy’s while Brooklyn finds Cam’s in a rage after throwing clothes out of people’s closets—she is still miffed about being done dirty by people in the house.

Cam finds Joseph’s, which leads Tucker to the win since his wasn’t found.

Tucker and Angela are angry that their clothes are all over the place. Tucker thinks Quinn did it as revenge. He denies it, but Tucker thinks he is lying. Brooklyn likes this conflict and thinks it will keep her safe.

Little does she know that Quinn is confessing everything to Tucker in a hail Mary to save himself. He also admits that his plan was to flip on the Pentagon alliance….allowing the two of them to find common ground.

Veto meeting time! Quinn is off the block and Chelsie is on….but not before the entire game is blown up when Tucker lets everyone know that he is aware of the Pentagon and Collective alliances’ plan to get rid of him.

Brooklyn knows Quinn blabbed to Tucker in order to save himself.

Cam thinks this is a chance for the game to reset.

Eviction tomorrow, stay tuned.